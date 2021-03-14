Will Ishan Kishan play today in the second T20I?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer has been in fine form with the bat lately. Finishing as MI's top scorer during UPL 2020, he followed it up with a smashing ton for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Having been selected in the T20I team, he didn't feature in the first T20I.





Ahead of the second T20I, he revealed that he is ready to bat anywhere for India. During an interview with Wisden, he said, "It's always difficult to make it to the team, but that's how it's always been. I don't mind playing anywhere, having switched between playing in the middle and top-order in my career so far".





The hosts need to put in a good batting display after a poor show in the first T20I. For sure, the addition of Kishan in the playing XI could benefit Virat Kohli!