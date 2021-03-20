India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Yadav lofts it over mid on for a single.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better! Tossed up ball on off, Yadav lofts it over covers for a biggie.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! On middle, Yadav lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle and leg, Kohli looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen cross ends.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short again on off, Yadav punches it through point for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through square leg for a run.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman in.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Rohit departs after getting India off to a flier. Back of a hand leg cutter from Stokes, Rohit looks to power it again over the cow corner fence but this time the ball keeps low and takes the inside edge of Rohit's bat before crashing onto the stumps. This is what England need to bowl on this surface.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Sharma pushes it towards point for a single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Sharma pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Full on middle, Sharma lofts it over long on for a maximum.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a single.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Magnificient way to bring up the fifty! Full and following Rohit there, Sharma flicks it off his pads and the ball sails over the deep square leg fence for a biggie. Rohit looks to be in a different mood here.
Ben Stokes is on.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air...In between the fielders! Full and around off, Sharma looks to flick it away but gets a leading edge which flies towards third man. Wood there goes for the catch and so does Buttler. A miscommunication from both of them results in the ball falling down as Wood slips while going for the catch. A couple taken.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short and around middle, Kohli swats it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. Taking the pace off the ball is the key here and England need to learn this thing early. Else, they would end up chasing a huge score.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Sharma punches it to the off side for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller around off, Sharma tries to go downtown but edges it all along the ground to short third man.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around midlde, whipped away to square leg for a single.
Sam Curran is into the attack.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pulled away! Short ball around off, Sharma stays on the back foot and then pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a flat six.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli whips it to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, sliced away to backward point for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker around off, Sharma looks to fend it away but the ball almost rolls back onto the stumps. He though manages to keep the ball away.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Rohit punches it uppishly towards covers, Morgan fields it there and prevents the runs there.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length and around off, driven through covers for a brace.
Chris Jordan is on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, driven towards extra cover for a single. India finishes strongly at 60/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short of good length and around off, Rohit punches it on the up but straight to point. Wonderful shot but for no runs.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nice pickup shot! Short ball around middle, Sharma picks it up from around his legs and deposits it over deep square leg for another maximum in the over.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Kohli pushes it down the ground and hits the stumps at the bowler's end. The ball deflects off the stumps to mid on for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball down leg, Kohli looks to whip it across to the leg side but is beaten! Wide called as Buttler and the bowler look interested.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50-run stand is up! That is monstrous! Short and around middle, Rohit swivels and then pulls it up and over deep square leg for a biggie.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Rohit looks for a big heave but is beaten as the ball goes off his pads to the off side. A leg bye is taken. Wood appeals but nothing from the umpire.
