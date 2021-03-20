India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
19.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Sam Curran is the new man in.
18.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! The fielder takes the bails off and appeals for the run out. The umpire raises his finger.
Run out check send upstairs! Archer is a gonner!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Jordan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Archer looks to pull but gets hit on the shoulder. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Natarajan gets his first wicket! Full and outside off, Stokes looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Pant takes a simple catch.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Stokes drives it to covers.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Jordan flicks it to square leg.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Stokes looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Stokes lets it go.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Stokes looks to flick but misses it.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Stokes looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where it falls short of Pant.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Stokes comes down the track and hits it back towards the bowler where Kumar does well to stop it.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Jordan digs it out towards point for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Jordan drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Stokes keeps it out. He goes for the run but Jordan does well to send him back. Natarajan goes for a direct hit at the keeper's end but misses it.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Stokes pushes it through mid on. The batsmen get two runs.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Stokes! Full again on middle, Stokes makes room and drives it through mid off for a boundary.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full on middle, Stokes drives it through mid on for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Jordan pushes it through mid on for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Stokes pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
T Natarajan is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Jordan ducks under it.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down leg, Jordan leaves it. Wide called.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on leg, Jordan looks to pull but is beaten.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to point for a single.
Chris Jordan is the next batsman in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! England lose their skipper and virtually it is game for India. Short ball around off, Morgan tries for the big hit but ends up lobbing it to mid-wicket where Rahul takes the catch.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball angled across Morgan, Eoin connects with just thin air.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but is beaten.
