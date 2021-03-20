India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! The target for England to chase and claim the series is 225 runs in 120 balls! Can they chase it down? Or will India's bowlers show their opponents on how to bowl on this belter of a wicket and prevail? Join us for the chase in a short while.
England were clobbered all around the park when Rohit Sharma was batting. With his wicket, they did make a comeback as they got another one too. But then a blitzkrieg from Kohli and Pandya just ripped the English bowling apart with some flurry of boundaries. Just Stokes and Rashid managed to get the two wickets to fall in the Indian innings. Just not England's day with the ball.
India began brilliantly with the pair of Kohli and Sharma as the duo stitched a 94-run stand for the first wicket. Rohit in the process went past his fifty before chopping one onto his stumps. Kohli continued to play his natural game as he brought his third consecutive fifty-plus score. Yadav played a cameo but his stay was cut short by a brilliance in the field from Jordan. But finishing touches from Kohli and Pandya see them finish strongly with the bat.
A brilliant start and an even better finish from India sees them end with a mountain of runs. Just too brilliant from India to post their highest total against England. England were on a leather hunt for the first time in this series. What's done is done now, it is their batsmen who have to scale this mountain.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Kohli looks to pull but gets a top edge. It lands safely towards third man. The batsmen cross ends. INDIA END WITH 223/2!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length delivery on off, Kohli lofts it over covers. The fielder in the deep tries to stop it but his left leg is hitting the ropes.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Kohli flicks it over mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short again on middle, Kohli pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Pandya punches it over mid off for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Kohli comes down the track and pushes it through mid on for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Kohli pushes it towards mid off for a single.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery outside off, Kohli drives it through point for a boundary.
18.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Kohli looks to drive but misses it.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Pandya punches it through point for a single.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dispatched! Short delivery on middle, Pandya pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Full on leg, Pandya flicks it over square leg for a biggie.
Chris Jordan is back on.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli is on fire here! Short again on middle, Kohli comes down the track and pulls it through square leg again for a boundary. The fielder there had no chance.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Kohli plays the reverse scoop. It goes towards the keeper where it falls short of Buttler.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Pandya looks to go big but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man where it falls short of Rashid. The batsmen get a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length on off, Pandya punches it through point. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it with a slide. The batsmen get a couple.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Kohli drives it through mid off for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Pandya pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short of a length on off, Pandya punches it through covers for a boundary.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Pandya hits it over mid-wicket. It lands short of the fielder. The batsmen cross ends.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Kohli looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
Chris Jordan is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Pandya pushes it to covers.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Pandya! Length delivery on off, Pandya lofts it over covers for a boundary.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery on middle, Pandya looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over the keeper's head towards third man for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) 50 for Virat Kohli! It has been a terrific innings from him! Length ball on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
Match Reports
