India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The middle stump lays flat! It is the knuckle ball from Thakur as Malan goes for the hoick but the ball is slow to arrive. He misses it but the ball hits its target. The middle stumps lays flat. Again Thakur takes two wickets in the over to peg England back.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Length and around leg, Morgan tucks it to square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length and around middle, Morgan inside edges it to the leg side for a single.
Eoin Morgan is the new batsman in.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bairstow departs! Slower leg cutter outside off, Bairstow looks to slice it over covers but ends up hitting it straight to Suryakumar Yadav for an easy catch.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drilled! Full and outside off, Bairstow drills it hard down to long off as Pandya fails to cut it off. A boundary results.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Bairstow looks to hoick it over the leg side but gets beaten.
Shardul Thakur is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Bairstow pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Malan looks to whip it away but is beaten as the ball goes to the off side for a single. A leg bye taken.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, drilled down the ground to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Another short of a length ball around off, Malan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Bairstow pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around middle, Malan pulls it to fine leg for a single.
Hardik Pandya is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to point.
Jonny Bairstow is the new batsman in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A huge wicket for India! Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks the partnership. Slower and on a length outside off, Buttler slashes at it hard but cannot get the elevation. Pandya at deep covers takes a good catch near the ropes.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Buttler goes for the reverse sweep but is beaten all ends up.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Malan gets to 1000 T20I runs! He becomes the fastest to the milestone with a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and outside off, Malan looks to go over mid-wicket but is beaten. That was close to the off pole.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Jos pushes it to mid on for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and outside off, Buttler lines up to go over long off but is beaten. Wide called.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Buttler pushes it through covers for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on leg, Malan looks to sweep but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
11.4 overs (1 Run) 50 for Jos Buttler! It has been a good innings from him! On middle, Buttler flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Review taken! Review for Caught behind taken upstairs. Buttler seems to be fine as the replays come in. India loses a review.
11.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is no edge! Short delivery on leg, Buttler looks to pull but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Pant appeals for caught behind but misses it. India think for a while and then review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no spike on it. So Buttler survives.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Malan pushes it through mid on for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Malan looks to sweep but misses it.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Buttler flicks it through square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Buttler looks to flick but misses it.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Buttler strokes it to covers for a single. 16 from the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, turned to wide long on for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Malan is on fire! Full and around off, Malan now eases the shot through covers for a boundary.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A delight to watch from the willow of Southpaw! Length and around off, Malan makes room and gets under the ball to loft it over covers for a biggie.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Malan drives it to covers.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! 50 for Malan! Length and on the pads, Malan whips it past short fine leg and ends up getting a boundary.
T Natarajan is back on.
