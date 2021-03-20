India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Pandya guides it over third man and gets a boundary.
14.5 overs (3 Runs) Slower and outside off, Kohli slaps it through covers. Malan at deep cover puts in a dive and saves a single. Three runs taken.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Pandya turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Kohli punches it to covers for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Pandya flicks it through square leg for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through square leg for a run.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Pandya sweeps it to short fine leg.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Pandya pushes it towards point for a run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
Hardik Pandya is the new batsman in.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That is out of the box! What agility? Jordan, you beauty. He has plucked it out of thin air. Yadav would feel unlucky but England and Jordan have to be credited for this. Flatter and outside off, Yadav hoicks it to wide long on as Jordan runs across from long off and puts out his right hand out to pluck the catch. He though sees that he is going over with the momentum and throws the ball in the air before going over the fence. Roy backing up completes a brilliant take. A great display of co-ordination.
They are checking for a clean catch. Suryakumar Yadav is the man in question. Replays show that Jordan has done well there.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Kohli turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
Adil Rashid is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short and outside off, Yadav looks to slash but misses it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Yadav plays a reverse sweep towards point where the fielder does well to stop it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, Yadav looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen cross ends.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli sweeps it through square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Kohli comes down the track and pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant bowling and equally brilliant batting! Yorker around off, Yadav squeezes it and gets it past point for a boundary.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Short and around middle, Yadav gets inside the line then powers it towards fine leg for a one-bounce for a boundary.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! Length and around middle, Yadav shuffles across his off pole and paddles it towards Rashid at short fine leg where he fumbles to allow the ball through for a boundary.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Yadav whips it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Slower and outside off, Kohli taps it to short third man for single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away! Slower and fuller outside off, Kohli whips it quickly through mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
Chris Jordan is back on.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball around middle, Yadav gets inside the line and looks to paddle it fine but is beaten once again.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Slower and around off, Yadav goes for the inside out shot once again but is beaten
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and outside off, Kohli comes down the wicket and strokes it to long off for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and down leg, Yadav comes inside the line and then flicks it to deep square leg, Curran from deep mid-wicket runs to his left and saves a couple.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Yadav slashes it to covers this time.
