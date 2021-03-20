India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Buttler looks to go big but gets a top edge. It lands safely towards point. Two runs taken.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Buttler punches it to covers.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Thakur guides it towards third man for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Shardul! Length ball on leg, Malan flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Buttler punches it towards point for a single.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Buttler pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
Shardul Thakur is on.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, Buttler clips it to mid-wicket for a single. 13 runs off the over.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) On leg, turned to mid-wicket for a brace.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly done! Flatter and outside off, Buttler makes room and goes over covers for a boundary.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Floated around middle, Buttler comes down the track and sends it on a bounce over the long on fence for a boundary.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Malan tucks it to mid-wicket for a single this time.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Buttler turns it towards the leg side for a single.
Washington Sundar is into the attack.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Good length around leg, Malan comes inside the line as he looks to clip it fine but the ball takes the pad and goes past the diving Pant for a boundary at fine leg.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Full and around off, Malan leans into the shot and caresses the drive through covers as the ball races to the fence in a jiffy. It was the slower one from Kumar.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length and around middle, Malan tucks it to short mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Buttler pushes it to the off side and gets off the mark with a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Buttler pushes it down to mid on.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Buttler punches it to short cover.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Malan swings at it but gets beaten! 18 runs off the over. A good one for England after losing a wicket in the first over.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and on leg, Malan ducks under it. Wide called.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, clipped away to the leg side for a brace.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's no.1 T20I batsman for you! Short again and on middle, Malan pulls it behind square on the leg side for another boundary.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the air and over Thakur! Short one on middle, Malan pulls it off the higher part of the bat and gets enough to clear Shardul Thakur in the deep for a six.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled! Short and around middle, Malan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. First one off the chase.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length and down leg, Wide called .
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball around middle and leg, Malan misses his tuck to get hit high on the pads.
Hardik Pandya to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Length and outside off, Malan guides it to third man for a single. A briliant start for India.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another length ball on off, pushed to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length leaving Malan there, Dawid plays it to covers.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length and swinging in to Malan who misses his clip and gets rapped on the pads. Kumar appeals but nothing from the umpire.
Dawid Malan is the new batsman in.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Scoreboard pressure consumes the better of Jason Roy! Length and swinging into off and middle, Roy goes for a wild swing on the leg side but misses it to see his stumps lay flat on the ground. A body blow for England.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good length and around off, Roy punches it to point.
