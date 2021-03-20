India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Suryakumar Yadav is down for an interview. He says that he had his plans against few bowlers and the plan paid off for him in the previous match. Adds that he tried to play few strokes and it worked for him. Mentions that he is happy with his contribution and India winning the game. Further says that he is just going through the motions. Suryakumar says that he is enjoying this position very well.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan (IN FOR KL RAHUL).
England (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Virat Kohli, Indian skipper, says that he is happy to bat first. Adds that the pitch is hard and dry. Mentions they will look to improve in some areas. Further says that chasing comes naturally to any team. Informs that they have one change as KL Rahul misses out and T Natarajan comes in.
Eoin Morgan, England skipper, says that they will bowl first because of the dew. Adds that every wicket has been different in this series and they will look to adapt to the conditions tonight too. Mentions that they are excited to play the decider. Further says that they have bowled well in the Powerplay and it is a good preparation for the T20 World Cup. Informs they are unchanged.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. England win the toss and elect to field first.
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta is down with the pitch report. He says that the pitch is going to be same as the previous match. Adds that the surface will hold up a bit as it was in the last game. Mentions that 50% of the runs have been scored against fast bowling. Ajit Agarkar says that the bowlers need to bowl cutters in this surface. Dasgupta says that it is a good surface to bat. Ends by saying that the team which wins the toss should chase.
Time for the decider. Yes, what looked a one-sided series after how India fared in the Tests. But a spirited and new-look England side that is a force to reckon in the white-ball cricket has given India a run for their money in the series so far. On that note, welcome to the 5th T20I between India and England. Both teams having won two games apiece sets this one up perfectly. India prevailed in the last game after a strong show with the bat early on and then a brilliant bowling effort from their bowlers in unfamiliar conditions saw them make the final game as a decider. India though does not have much to chop and change but the form of KL Rahul at the top is a concern along with Washington Sundar's poor bowling returns in the preceding games sees both of them on the cusp of sitting on the sidelines for the final face-off. England too have had issues, the top order not firing in tandem and the inconsistent middle-order batting has been a worry for Morgan. Chris Jordan too has looked a pale shadow of his own self. Who will lay his hand on the trophy? To find out, let's wait before the action unfolds as the toss and team updates coming up shortly.
