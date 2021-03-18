India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A brilliant bowling display from India. They cameback strongly after being criticized in their last game for poor bowling. They bowled superbly with the dew playing its part. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar started with a maiden and then what unfolded was a strong bowling display from the Indian bowlers. Pandya, Thakur and Chahar supported him well. The only disappointment was Washington Sundar who leaked 52 runs in his 4 overs. And a brilliant last over from Shardul Thakur sees India win the game. Though a close one but India won't mind. Overall a good display of slower bowling and good fielding see India keep the series alive.
Chasing a huge total in excess of 180 runs need a strong solid opening partnership. which England failed to get as they lost Buttler early. Then they lost Malan and Roy in quick succession. Before, Stokes and Bairstow joined hands to take England back on track with a 65-run association. But three quick wickets in the end, derailed their hopes as they went down fighting despite some effort from their bowlers.
A brilliant competitive cricket from England and India. In the end, the team that played well won and it is India who have won the game to square off the series 2-2 with the decider to play now. But a sheer nail-biter of a game as England kept the home team on their toes till the last ball of the game. First time a team chasing has lost a game in this series.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! India have done it! They have won the game and leveled the series. Slower ball outside off, Archer swings but to no avail. INDIA WIN BY 8 RUNS!
Adil Rashid comes out to bat with just one ball left.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul redeems himself. Jordan cannot get the distance like Archer did and India have sealed this game as long as the next ball is a legal ball. Length ball wide outside off. It is the knuckle ball, Jordan hits it over mid off but does not get the distance and hits it straight to Hardik in the deep. He makes no mistake.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single. Length ball outside off, Archer looks to smack it but it hits the lower half of his bat. The splice is flying as Archer's bat is broken. They take a run. For India it is just a run and more importantly, the man who was hitting the long ball, is at the non-striker's end. 9 needed off 2 balls.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shardul Thakur is under pressure now. Pacy ball wide outside off. Too wide as it is well away from the tramline. Pant dives and takes a great, valuable take.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower ball bowled into the surface. Shardul looks to be away from the arc of Archer. He overcooks the bouncer. Archer lets it be.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! 12 needed off 3! Archer, you beauty! He has kept his side in this game. Short on off, the dry ball has skided off the surface. Archer pulls it and pulls it nicely to get it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Something is wrong with the ball and it has been changed. Big boost this as Shardul Thakur now has a dry ball to bowl with.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! England are still in this! Full around off, Archer is standing inside his stumps. Archer hits is straight down the ground between long on and long off for a boundary. 18 needed off 4 balls.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off. Jordan swings but gets a bottom edge. It goes to the leg side, behind the stumps. Pant runs and dives to stop it. Just a single. 22 needed off 5 balls now.
Shardul Thakur to bowl the final over. 23 runs he has to defend in the 6 legitimate deliveries.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 23 needed off the last over now! Length ball outside off, Archer comes down the track and gets enough on it to send it over short third man. The ball races to the fence.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent! Very full, almost a yorker on off. Jordan can just milk it to long off for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Off the toe end! Wide outside off, Archer swings but gets it to cover off the bottom edge. Just a run.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air but in no man's land. Length ball outside off. It is the slower one. Archer mistimes it over cover and gets a couple. 29 needed off 9.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is on the wrong side of the tramline. Too wide outside off, Archer swings but gets nowhere close to it.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A big hoick and a massive miss for England! Slower ball outside off, staying away from Jofra's arc. He swings but cannot get anything on it.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Jordan glances it to the on side for a single.
Jofra Archer comes onto bat now. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Brilliant from Hardik Pandya. Just 6 off the over and he has finished with his second wicket. He finishes with 2/16 from his 4 overs. Absolutely phenomenal from Kung-Fu Pandya. Once again he takes the pace off the ball and rolls his fingers on this one. It is on middle, Sam Curran goes for the big slog to the on side. He gets a bottom edge, and the ball rolls behind to hit the middle pole. Curran has no idea where the ball is and till the time he realises the zing bails are on the turf.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer down the leg side. Sam looks to hook but misses. He looms at the umpire but there is no signal from him.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Brilliant from Hardik! He rolls his finger on this one and bowls it on middle and off. Jordan is unable to come to terms with the pace of the ball. He looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pad. The ball goes to the off side and they take a single.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Miscued but safe! Short ball on leg, Jordan looks to pull but mistimes it. It works in his favour as it falls in no man's land at square leg. They get a couple.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball again and once again it is bowled into the surface. Curran looks to pull but misses. It hits his body and stays leg side of the pitch. They take a run.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Oh no! Sloppy all-around! Slower short ball on the leg side. Curran pulls it to fine leg and takes a run. The throw is a poor one. It bounces in front of Pant. It hits his glove and goes behind. The backup is lethargic in his approach and they take an extra run.
Hardik Pandya to bowl out.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower bouncer on off. Jordan pulls it to the left of Washington Sundar at deep mid-wicket and gets a couple. Just 7 off the over and not to forget two big wickets of Stokes and Morgan. Tremendous from Thakur.
There is so much dew that the ball has slipped out of Shardul's hand even before he can finish the action.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Wide outside off, inside the tramline. Shardul rolls his fingers on this one. Jordan swings but misses.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAMMED! Jordan is off the mark with a boundary. He can bat! Length ball outside off. It is the cross-seam delivery. Jordan punches it on the up through extra cover for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, Sam Curran defends it to the off side and takes a single.
Who comes out to face the hat-trick ball? Chris Jordan comes out to bat now. He now faces the hat-trick ball from Thakur.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two-in-two for Shardul Thakur. Captain Morgan cannot see this ship to the shores and Shardul Thakur now is on a hat-trick. Once again it is the slower one that has done the trick. Shardul rolls his finger on this one and bowls it away from Morgan's arc. He looks to go over on the off side but ends up slicing it to the man at sweeper cover. Washington Sundar there takes a good catch. India's game to lose now.
Who comes out to bat now? Sam Curran comes out to bat now.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Is this the turning point in this game? Shardul Thakur comes and strikes. Smart bowling from Shardul and Super Ben is out of here. Huge wicket for India. Full and wide from Shardul. He cunningly takes the pace off the ball as well. Stokes looks to smack it over long off but does not get it out of the middle. He ends up finding the man at long off. Suryakumar Yadav there cannot do anything wrong today. He takes a simple catch. 46 needed in 23 balls.England now have two new man in the middle.
Shardul Thakur is back into the attack now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker around leg. Morgan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. They think to take a leg bye but Bhuvneshwar is quick to get to the ball. Good end to the over. Just 8 off it. England need another 46 from the remaining 4 overs.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Bhuvneshwar almost got the leg pole. Morgan shuffles inside his stumps. Kumar sees this and bowls it on the leg side. Morgan swings but misses. It is close to the leg pole and had Morgan stayed where he originally began, it would have hit his pad. Not a wide.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, Stokes punches it to wide long off for one.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap to perfection! Stokes walks down the track. Bhuvi sees it and bangs it short. Stokes is so much in the mood though that he pulls it right between deep mid-wicket and long on for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Off-pace delivery again. This too is outside off but not as wide as the previous one. Morgan punches it closer to KL Rahul at sweeper cover. Gets just a run this time.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball wide outside off, Morgan plays it away from point and gets a brace as Rahul cleans it up before the ropes.
