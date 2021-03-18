India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas looks in the mood! Wicket off the over but a very expensive beginning for Sam Curran. Length ball wide outside off. Shreyas loves to slap it over point and he does it with ease as there is no one there in the deep. Gets a boundary. 16 off the over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around leg, Pant pulls it to fine leg for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Smart cricket! Sam pulls back his length, Shreyas taps it to cover and gets a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Shreyas Iyer is off the mark with a cracking shot. He did that in the last game as well and has done it again. Full around off, in the slot. Shreyas thanks Curran for this kind gesture and creams his drive through covers for a boundary.
One Mumbai lad replaces another as Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a sharp catch from Dawid Malan. The third umpire took sometime before upholding the on field decision. Once again Curran delivers in his very first over. What a comeback from him after being hit for a six on the previous ball. A fine knock from SKY comes to an end. Take a bow Suryakumar. Curran bangs it on a length again and SKY once again takes him on. This time though he hits it a bit squarer towards deep square leg. Malan there runs towards the ball gets his fingers under the ball as he takes the catch. SKY is not going anywhere as the umpire takes it upstairs. The soft signal is out. The third umpire takes multiple replays and some zoom angles too before ruling it out.
Has the catch been taken cleanly? Malan thinks he has. The umpire has sent it upstairs with the soft signal as OUT! Is this the end of Suryakumar Yadav's fantastic debut innings?
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Welcome to the attack Sam! Full and around off, SKY shuffles across his sticks before playing a paddle scoop over short fine leg as the ball goes all over the ropes there.
Change in bowling. Adil Rashid has bowled out. and a partnership is blossoming here. Morgan needs to find a way to end it. He has finally introduced Sam Curran into the attack.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower and fuller around leg, Pant works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket and takes a quick couple in the end. Both these batsmen now getting a move on here.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around middle, Pant strokes it down the ground but Stokes intercepts it in his followthrough.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap! Brings up the 100 for India! Full and outside off, Pant hits it hard all along the ground as he beats the cover fielder for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Good length around middle, Yadav works it to deep square leg for another single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on midlde, whipped away to the leg side again but for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant joins the party! Length and outside off, a slower one though but Pant is deep inside his crease as he whacks it to the leg side to fetch a boundary.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maiden T20I Fifty for SKY! What a knock from him. He doesn't look nervous one bit there. Flat and outside off, SKY stays inside the crease as he cuts it square through point as the ball runs away to the fence.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around middle and leg, Pant works it around the corner and gets a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Suryakumar reaches for it as he cuts it in front of point for a single.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around off, Yadav looks to go down town but ends up getting it off the inner half towards mid-wicket for a couple of runs there.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept hard! Floated around off, SKY fetches it from there and sweeps it hard and square on the leg side to fetch a boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped away to square leg for a single.
Bowling change. Change of ends for Rashid. He is set to bowl out now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short of good length and outside off, Pant cuts it in front of point for a single. 11 overs gone and India are 77/3. They need to accelerate here.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length and going away from the swinging arc of Pant. Rishabh though goes chasing at it but is beaten there.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, chipped down to long on where the fielder fields it. A single taken.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Yadav drives it straight to mid off.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery around off, Pant pats it to point and takes a single. The brakes have been put on the Indian scoring.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Yadav whips it down to long on for only a single this time.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.0 overs, India are 120/4. The live updates of India vs England scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs England 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs England 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs England 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.