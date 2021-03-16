India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Jos pushes it towards covers for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Bairstow looks to work it to the leg side but gets it off his thigh pad to mid-wicket. A leg bye taken.
Jonny Bairstow walks out at number 4!
9.4 overs (0 Run)
OUT! STUMPED! Malan has a brain fade there. Don't know what he was thinking there. He wallks down the track and looks to go downtown. Sundar sees this and drags his length ball, M
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted around middle, Buttler works it to mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Malan stays inside his crease and then guides it to point for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flaoted around midlde, clipped to mid-wicket from Buttler for a single.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) EDGED AND SIX! Short ball around off, Malan goes for the pull but he takes his eyes off as the ball flies off the top-edge over the keeper and into the third man fence for a biggie.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower short ball around middle, Buttler pulls it to mid-wicket for a single. He comes back to form with a quick fifty off just 26 balls. 11th in the format for him.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A short one around middle, Malan pulls it to fine leg for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Malan pushes it down to the bowler from within the crease.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short of good length and outside off, Buttler smashes it powerfully towards deep covers for a single. He moves to 49!
8.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on leg, Malan flicks it off the back foot to deep square leg for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish! 4 off the over! Flatter and outside off, Buttler looks to go downtown but cannot get under the ball. He chops it back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Malan pats it to point and takes a single to bring Buttler on strike.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Buttler pulls it flat to long on for a single as the fielder there takes in on the bounce.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through on off, Buttler pushes it to covers.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Malan strokes it down to long off for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, turned towards mid-wicket for a single by Buttler.
Change in bowling. Washington Sundar is introduced into the attack now. Washington against Buttler. This will be a key contest.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off. Buttler shuffles inside his stumps and turns it in front of square on the leg side. He initially looks for two but has to be content with one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Malan punches it to cover for another single. Good over so far. Just 6 from it can he finish it well?
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower bumper. It bounces over Malan's head and Dawid lets it be.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball on the pads. Buttler turns it to deep square leg and trudges to the other end.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Effort ball from Hardik. Malan pulls it away from fine leg for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle and off, Buttler looks to defend but the ball comes back in.mIt takes the inner half of his bat and goes to square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Hardik starts with a length ball on the pads, Malan flicks it to the leg side for one.
Hardik Pandya is introduced into the attack as soon as the fielding restrictions are lifted.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away with disdain and in the gap! Flatter and around middle, Buttler rocks on the back foot and then pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. England are 57/1 at the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Malan pushes it down to long on for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Malan plays it to the leg side.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on leg, Buttler turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler is on fire! Roy fell playing a reverse sweep but but takes a boundary! Floated around off, Buttler goes for the reverse sweep and nails it to deep point for a boundary. 50-up for England.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Slower and around middle, Malan tucks it to the leg side for a single.
