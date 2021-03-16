India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball around off, pushed away to mid on.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Pant turns it to square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on leg, Kohli plays it to long on for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Pant goes for the reverse sweep but miscues it to point. A single taken.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant is toying with the bowler now! Floated around off, Pant stays inside his crease before going inside out over covers for a bounary.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept fine! Floated around leg, Pant goes down on his knee before sweeping it fine and past the short fine leg for a boundary.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball around leg, Pant flicks it off his pads to deep square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short of good length and around off, Kohli hops and turns it to square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Pant hangs on the back foot before playing it to cover-point for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle, Pant flicks it to short mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller around off, Kohli gets to the pitch of the ball and drives handsomely. But it gets intercepted by Morgan at covers. A single taken.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Pant flicks it towards square leg and scampers for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Stokes bangs halfway down the track and the ball rears up from there. Pant evades it. Wide called.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Pant slaps it to deep point for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled! Rashid bowls a googly around off, Pant hangs on the back foot as he looks to poke at it but is lucky that the ball beats the outside edge. It was very close to shaving off the outside edge.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and angled on the pads, whipped away to the leg side for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Pant goes for a wild swing towards the leg side but gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, tapped towards point for a quick single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drilled down the ground! Floated around off, Kohli uses his feet to get to the ball and then hammers it down to long off for a boundary.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another fuller length ball around off, Kohli taps it in front of mid off and hares for a quick single. He though makes it in the end as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Pant pushes it down the ground to mid off and takes off for a quick single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length and a bit wide outside off, Pant hangs on the back foot as he looks to slash at it but is beaten on the outside edge.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Stokes corrects his line as he bowls one in the channel around off, Pant can only push it to covers.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flicked away! Length ball on the pads, Pant easily picks it off his pads and sends it past the fine leg fence for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and in line with the stumps, Pant blocks it from within the crease.
Change in bowling. Done and dusted with Powerplay and it is time for Stokes to come into the action with the ball.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length and around off and middle, a bit pacy this time as Kohli plays it to the leg side. India are 24/3 at the end of Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Three leaves in a row! Another god length ball outside off, Kohli decides not to play at it.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A bit wider outside off from Jordan and on a length, Kohli watches it before leaving it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Kohli makes a leave.
Who will walk out to bat now? Will India look to keep the righ-hand, left-hand partnership going and send Pant or will it be Shreyas Iyer? It is going to be the southpaw, Rishabh Pant who will join his skipper out in the middle.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The man who scored a half-ton on debut in the 2nd T20I departs cheaply here. Jordan strikes in his very first over. The stats have proven right that Kishan falters in the first innings. Short ball around off, from Chris. Kishan looks to go for the pull. He though gets it off the top edge as the ball flies behind the keeper. Buttler runs behind keeping his eyes on the ball, there is another fielder along with him but Jos calls for the catch and takes it. 3 down in the Powerplay and India are in a spot of bother here. Statistically, it is proven to be very difficult to win a game after being 3 down in the Powerplay. India now have a mountain to climb.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Kishan pushes it to covers.
