India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Bowling change!
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR KOHLI! The skipper gets to his fifty with a magnificent shot!
16.5 overs (1 Run) In the air but well away! Slightly shorter outside off, Hardik looks to pull it over on the leg side. He gets a top edge that goes to the right of third man. Adil Rashid runs a lot to his right but cannot get there. He dives and keeps it down to one. Not because of the dive but Hardik lost his bat at the other end.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Very full around off, Kohli pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Jordan looks to make Kohli reach out for this as he bowls it wide outside off. Too wide as the ball is on the wrong side of the tramline.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Effortless! The brilliance of Kohli buys him this six! Kohli moves away from his stumps. Jordan follows him, Kohli though flicks it over fine leg. There is a man in the deep but he is just a spectator like the rest of us.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Kohli comes down the track so Jordan bangs it short. Kohli flat-bats it to the left of Jordan but does not get any run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and off, Hardik milks it to long on for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Hardik is off the mark. Finally gets bat on ball! Length ball outside off, Pandya runs it down to third man and keeps the strike.
Chris Jordan is back on. 2-1-7-1 from him.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length outside off, Hardik looks to guide it over third man but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Kohli turns it to the on side and gets a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) TOP EDGE AND SIX! That is the drawback of extra pace, even the edges might fly over the ropes. Length ball on middle, Kohli looks to flick it over square leg but gets a top edge which flies over Buttler's head and goes over the ropes for a maximum.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Archer bangs it short and with good pace. It is on middle, Kohli defends it off the back foot.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well-played from Super V! Archer bowls the slower ball into the surface. Kohli moves away from the stumps and slaps it over mid off for a boundary.
