India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) IN THE AIR AND JUST OVER! SIX! Short ball and once again Thakur takes the pace off the ball. Buttler pulls it but does not connect with it cleanly. There is a man at deep mid-wicket. He keeps looking, thinks he is in with a chance but not to be. The ball goes over the ropes.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Buttler taps it to cover this time.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield and that costs India a boundary! Ishan Kishan is the guilty party but that was traveling at the speed of knots. Slower short ball around the body, Buttler smacks his pull to the left of fine leg this time. Ishan Kishan runs to that side, puts a dive, he gets there but the ball goes underneath him and to the fence.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery! Shardul strays on the pads, Buttler tickles it very fine down the leg side. The man at fine leg has no chance as the ball races to the fine leg fence.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Malan dabs it to third man for a run.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle. Malan hops and taps it to the off side of the pitch.
4.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shardul goes too wide outside off. On the wrong side of the tramline. Malan leaves it alone.
3.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Buttler survives a stumping chance! A beauty from Chahal to end the over. Floated around off, Buttler is caught inside the crease as he looks to defend it out. He gets squared up as the ball goes past his outside edge. Pant whips the bails off and asks the umpire. The third umpire is called for and he rules that Buttler's feet were going nowhere when the bails were taken off.
Stumping appeal taken upstairs. No excitement from Indians so it suggests Buttler is in. Let's see what the replays have to say.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Buttler has decided that Roy could not but he will take Chahal! Flat and around off, Buttler puts on his dancing shoes on once again and powers it down to long on for and into the fence for a biggie..
3.4 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Malan is off the mark with a single as he nudges it to the leg side.
Dawid Malan walks out at number 3!
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chahal comes on and takes the dangerous Roy! England's lost their first wicket. Tossed up around off and middle, Roy lines up for the reverse sweep. He though fails to get it where he would have liked as the ball goes straight to Rohit Sharma at point. Who dives forward to complete the catch.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on leg, turned to mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DISMISSED! Floated around off, Buttler gets under the ball by coming down the track as he lofts it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
Change in bowling. First one of the innings and it sees spin being introduced into the attack. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Shardul Thakur into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Roy comes down the track again. Bhuvi this time takes the pace off the ball and bowls it around the pad. Roy manages to block it. 9 off the over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Unlucky for Bhuvi! Length ball outside off, Roy comes inside his stumps and looks to scoop it over fine leg. It goes off the leading edge over short third man for a boundary. Lucky one for Roy but he won't be complaining.
Change in bowling. First one of the innings.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLOBBERED! Roy comes down the track to negate the swing. Bhuvneshwar sees Jason charge so pulls his length back. Roy flat-bats it through mid off for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce and that has surprised Roy. Good length ball outside off, it zips off the surface and comes back in a bit too. Roy looks to defend but luckily does not get any bat as he pulls it back inside.
2.2 overs (1 Run) This time Buttler manages to push it through covers and gets a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball outside off, Buttler looks to hit it on the up but misses.
1.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! India lose a review as Roy is once again saved. WICKETS MISSING! Full and sliding on leg, Roy goes for a hit over the cow corner fence but is beaten to get hit on the pads. Thakur there appeals or rather begs to the umpire to raise his finger. The umpire does not agree. Kohli takes the review as the Ultra Edge comes on and it shows a flat line when the ball is close to the bat. Ball Tracker shows wickets to be missing. Roy survives again.
Review time! A huge appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved. Kohli is convinced and takes it upstairs. Let's see what the replays have to say.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short of good length around off, Roy punches it to covers this time.
1.4 overs (0 Run) NOUT OUT! Roy is safe there! Play and a miss there! Short and wide outside off, Roy looks to slash it over point but is beaten as the keeper collects it and scores a direct hit at his end. The third umpire is called for and Roy is safe there.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Buttler plays it to covers where Kohli puts in a dive to save a boundary but cannot prevent a single.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Wonderful fielding from Kishan in the deep! Short of good length, Buttler cuts it through point. Ishan there runs to his left and saves a boundary. A couple taken.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Banged in on a length and around off, Buttler plays it to point off the back foot this time.
Will we spin from the other end, to begin with? Nope! It will be traditional approach as Shardul Thakur is set to partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar first up.
0.6 over (3 Runs) Good length and around off, Buttler drives it crisply but it is a long boundary there as the ball won't go past the fence. The fielders mop it up but not before the batsmen take three runs.
0.5 over (1 Run) Another inswinger from Kunar and Roy clips it to deep square leg for a single. England and Roy are underway!
0.4 over (0 Run) Another huge appeal and the umpire is unmoved! Another inswinger from Kumar, Roy misses his clip once again to get hit on the pads. There is a n appeal from Kumar but nothing from the umpire. Probably going down leg.
0.3 over (0 Run) Another length ball and inswinging on middle, Roy looks to clip it but is beaten to get rapped on the pads. A mild appeal from Kumar but the umpire is unmoved.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and jagging back into Roy, Jason looks to flick it but is beaten to get hit on the pads. The ball was going down leg though.
0.1 over (0 Run) Kumar starts with a length ball around off, Roy pushes it to covers. A hint of swing there.
