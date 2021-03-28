India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
44.6 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Krunal flicks it to the deep on the leg side and takes off for a couple but Thakur sends him back. The throw comes in to Buttler who has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. So, just a run in the end.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Thakur flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Thakur can definitely bat and he is showing it here! Slower ball on off, Thakur dances down the track and then lifts it over long off for a biggie.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Thakur flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on off, Thakur defends it to the leg side.
43.6 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Krunal dances down the track and then looks to swing it away but misses it altogether.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Thakur pushes it to cover for a single.
43.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TOP EDGE AND SIX! India will take it! Short ball around middle, Thakur looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it goes over fine leg for a maximum.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Krunal pulls it powerfully to deep mid-wicket for a single.
43.2 overs (2 Runs) 300 up for India! Short ball around off, Pandya pulls it over long on. Ben Stokes goes after it and keeps it in with a slide. Keeps it down to two.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Thakur pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Krunal drives it straight back to the bowler.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Krunal looks to cut but misses.
42.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Adil Rashid is the culprit! He should have taken this, he got there, judged it well but failed to hold on. Full ball around off, Pandya looks to go over extra cover but does not get the timing on it. Adil Rashid runs after it from mid off, gets there but puts it down. A couple taken.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on the pads, Krunal works it to mid-wicket.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Thakur looks to flick but gets an inside edge to the leg side for a single.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, Shardul flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot from Thakur! Full on the pads, Thakur flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on off, Thakur pushes it to mid off.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Thakur looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Krunal pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
41.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Full ball outside off, Krunal drives it through extra cover and picks up a couple.
Reece Topley is back on. 6-0-42-0 from him so far.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Thakur punches it to cover.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, KP drives it to deep cover for a run.
40.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Thakur works it to the leg side for a single.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Pandya cuts it to backward point for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On off, defended to cover.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Run out chance missed! Full ball on off, Krunal defends it to cover. Thakur wants the single but is sent back by Pandya. Moeen Ali collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Shardul was a goner by a mile if he had hit.
