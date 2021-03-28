India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Short of length and around off, Thakur is right behind the line of the ball as he blocks it out.
39.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Thakur can bat! Nice pick up shot! Short and into the body as Thakur pulls it over deep backward square leg to start his innings with a six.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball around off, Shardul looks to play the free-flowing drive through the off side but is beaten on the outside edge.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Thakur blocks it off the back foot there.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Krunal opens the face of the bat to run it down to third man for a single. Thakur is interested in the second but Krunal sends him bat at the right time.
39.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length and in that channel of uncertainty, Pandya looks to run it down to the third man region but cannot lay bat on ball.
Shardul Thakur is the next man in.
38.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! The leg pole takes the beating. A big wicket for England as Hardik takes the long walk back. Stokes would be a happy man there. He bowls it on a length and around middle and leg, Hardik shuffles across his off pole to nudge it to the leg side but he misses it. The ball though does not miss its target as it goes and shatters the leg pole.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Overpitched around off, Hardik drives it through extra cover and gets a boundary as Chris Jordan, the substitute, fumbles at extra cover.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and around off, HP pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Hardik blocks it from the crease to the leg side.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and pushed outside off, KP opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a single.
38.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around middle, Krunal clips it to deep square leg and takes a brace there.
Ben Stokes is back on.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely piece of bowling from Wood! Lands one on a length and in the channel around off, Hardik is squared up as he looks to defend it off the back foot. Buttler collects the ball and goes up in an appeal and so does Wood but nothing from the umpire.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Krunal drives it towards mid off where Bairstow puts a hand to cut off the pace on the ball though he cannot prevent a single. He seems to have hurt his hand as he goes off the field now.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Krunal looks to push at it but is beaten all ends up as he gets beaten on the outside edge.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and around leg, Krunal looks to clip it to the leg side but he gets beaten and gets rapped on the pads. Wood goes up in an appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
37.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length and around off, Krunal looks to play at it but the extra bounce means that he gets beaten on the outside edge.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, driven through covers for a single by Hardik.
Mark Wood is back on.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Hardik drives it to deep cover for a single.
36.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Effortless from Hardik Pandya! Shortish on middle, Hardik smacks it over deep square leg for a biggie.
36.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to long on for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR HARDIK PANDYA! This has been a very good innings but he needs to carry on and help India post a good score. Floated outside off, Hardik pushes it to deep cover for a single.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Hardik pushes it to cover.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, punched back to the bowler.
Krunal Pandya is the next man in.
35.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket out of the blues! Pant is livid with himself. Curran finally struck on the last ball after conceding 13 runs in the over. A herculean effort from Buttler there behind the sticks. Curran bowls a fuller one around off, a hint of away movement there as Pant looks to flick it but he ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball almost dies down on its way to Jos Buttler who stretches his left hand out and plucks the ball into his mitts to break this stand.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air... In the gap! Short and wide outside off, Pant cuts it through point for a boundary.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Pandya plays it through covers for a single. Moves on to 49!
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Short and wide outside off, Pandya cuts it through point and gets it past backward point for a boundary.
35.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! And another wide! Length ball down leg, Pandya shoulders arms to it. Wide given as the umpire stretches his arms.
35.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and outside off, Pandya leaves it. Wide called for height.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, punched off the back foot to point.
35.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down leg, Pandya swivels and looks to pull but fails to get wood on the ball.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around middle, Pant flicks it off the back foot for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.3 overs, India are 284/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.