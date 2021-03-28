India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
34.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Pant flicks it to the deep on the leg side and picks up another couple of runs.
34.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball on the pads, Pant works it to deep square leg for a couple.
34.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent use of the feet and Pant hits it a very long way! Loopy ball on middle, Pant dances down the track and whacks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Just short! Tossed up on off, Pandya looks to slam it over long on but mistimes it. It lands short of the fielder and a single is taken.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Pant flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Pandya wanted to play at this first but then decides to leave it alone.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Sam Curran and it has been punished! Short ball down the leg side, Pandya pulls it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rishabh works it to deep square leg for a single.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on off, defended to point.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nonchalantly flicked away! Full on the pads, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Fabulous shot.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Pant punches it to point.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, worked to the deep square leg region for a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Pant defends it out onto the pitch.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Pandya flicks it to the leg side for a single.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, HP pushes it back to the bowler.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pandya lunges forward and defends it to point.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Pandya pushes it to mid off.
DRINKS! An evenly poised hour of play for both the teams. England managed to take 4 quick wickets and put India on the back foot. But the pair of Pant and Pandya have gone about their business and kept the scoring rate on the higher side. While Pant has gone past his fifty, Pandya would also look to get to one at the earliest. England, on the other hand, needs wickets to restrict India to a score that they can chase. Can they send Pant and Pandya quickly to get the control back?
31.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hardik pushes it back to the bowler.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on the pads, Pant pulls it to backward square leg for a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Pant flicks it to mid-wicket.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Pant works it to mid-wicket.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Pandya guides it to third man for a simple.
30.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended to cover.
30.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to get to fifty! Superb innings but he needs to continue. Tossed up on the pads, Pant slams this over deep square leg for a maximum.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Hardik pushes it to deep cover for a single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish on the pads, Pant tucks it to the leg side for a run.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Hardik drives it to long off for a single.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Pant flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
