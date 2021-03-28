India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, punched down to long on for a single by Pant.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, played towards covers for a single.
29.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Short and wide outside off, Pandya cuts it powerfully through point for a boundary.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, flicked to the leg side for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Pandya strokes it through covers for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Chipped back and dropped! Or is it? A reprieve for Pant as Livingstone drops a return chance. Flighted around off, Pant looks to play it down the ground but ends up chipping it in the air and to the right of Liam Livingstone. He does not where the ball is and moves to his left. Livingstone tries to lob it off his foot but too late. Ohh wait, the replays show that it had bounced in front.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, stroked to deep covers for a single.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy on off, Pandya plays it to covers.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he gets the result! Flatter and outside off, Pandya plays it late and cuts it past through point for a boundary.
28.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and around off, Pandya cuts it through backward point for a brace.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy on leg, Pant tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
27.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slogged away! Floated around off, Pandya sits down one knee and slogs it high and handsome over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 3rd six off the over there. 20 runs off the over.
27.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Crunched! Flighted on off, in the slot, Pandya lofts it with power over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted around off, Pandya clips it to mid on now.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Pant turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy on leg, tucked to the leg side for a single.
27.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing hit! Floated around off, Hardik lofts it without any problem and clears long off with ease.
26.6 overs (0 Run) On leg, nudged to short fine leg for a dot.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off again, Pant slaps it to covers.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Pant strokes it to covers.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant counterattacking here! Loopy around off, Pant again comes down the track and carves it through extra cover for a boundary. He was close to the pitch of the ball on this occasion.
26.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Incredible hit! Loopy around off, Pant skips down the track and is nowhere near the pitch of the ball as he whacks it up and over long off just with one hand for a biggie.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy on off, Pant walks down the track to push it back to the bowler.
25.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to the leg side for a single.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pant plays it to the leg side.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, Pant pushes it to the leg side.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Pandya tucks it to square leg where stokes fumbles to allow a single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy on middle, Pandya nudges it to mid-wiclet.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pandya tucks it to mid on.
