India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, pushed to cover.
24.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Overthrows! Tossed up on the pads, Pandya defends it to point. The fielder throws it to the bowler who tries to throw it back at the stumps at his end but misses. Concedes a run.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Hardik lunges forward and defends it to cover.
Who comes out to bat now? Hardik Pandya is into bat now.
24.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket of a nothing delivery! Livingstone gets the breakthrough and what a bonus for England here! Livingstone bowls a full toss on the pads, Rahul looks to smack it out of the park on the leg side but his one hand comes off the bat and it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg. Moeen Ali dives to that side and takes a very good catch.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Pant punches it to deep cover for a single.
Liam Livingstone is into the attack now.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Pant uses his feet and drives it to long off for a single.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Rahul nudges it to long on for a single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, nudged to deep mid-wicket for a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Pant defends it back to the bowler.
23.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Just short! Floated ball on middle, Pant uses his feet and then heaves it to the deep mid-wicket region. Curran comes running ahead but it falls short. A single taken.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Rahul drives but finds the cover fielder.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed to cover.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on the pads, Rahul nudges it to the leg side.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Pant works it to the leg side for a single.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is better! Pant is off to a good start at the moment! Tossed up on middle, Pant goes on his knees and then paddles it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
22.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Pant looks to flick but misses. Wided.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot was this? Short ball on the pads, Pant looks to pull but it takes the top edge and flies to the deep square leg region and picks up a boundary.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Pant uses his feet and then works it to the leg side for a run.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, KL works it down to long on for a run.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish on the pads, Rishabh pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker on off, Pant pushes it to point for another dot.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the pads, Pant defends it out.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Rahul punches it to deep cover for a single.
20.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! This has gone a long way! Rashid bowls a googly on middle, Pant picks it and then deposits it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
20.5 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, Pant paddles it to the fine leg region for a couple of runs.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Rishabh looks to defend but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball on off, Pant defends it off the back foot.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Rahul drives it through extra cover for a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
