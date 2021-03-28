India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to covers for a single as Rahul retains the strike for the next over.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy on off, Rahul plays it off the back foot.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and around off, Rahul plays it back to Moeen there.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, punched back to the bowler.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Rahul tucks it to mid-wicket.
19.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pant nudges it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy around middle, RP nudges it to the leg side for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and around off, Pant opens up his stance and pushes the ball at the last minute to the off side.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off, Pant cuts it past point for a brace.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy on off, Rahul pushes it through covers for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, pushed to square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, turned to square leg.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and around off, Rahul keeps it out. Another good over from England.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Rahul pushes it to the on side.
KL Rahul makes his way out to the middle.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Another one goes and it is Virat Kohli! The Indian skipper looks stunned! He did not even know what happened for a few minutes. Flatter and around off, Kohli rocks on the back foot and looks to slap it but he gets beaten as the ball spins in and crashes onto the leg stump. A body blow for India. England crawling back into the game with 3 quick wickets. India need a partnership now.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy and around middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, whipped away down to long on for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Pant pushes it to covers and takes a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Kohli blocks it out. A brilliant over from Rashid.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short on the pads, Pant pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Rishabh Pant comes out to bat now.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Rashid does it again with the googly. What the legends of the game had told earlier that keep it simple and get wickets. Just what Rashid has done. Googly on middle, Dhawan looks to clip it to the leg side but ends up scooping it to the left of Rashid who goes to that side and gobbles it up with ease.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated around middle, Dhawan nudges it to backward square leg for a brace.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Kohli strokes it to point and gets a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Dhawan cuts it in front of point and gets a single at sweeper cover.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Kohli punches it to short cover.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Kohli looks to run it down to third man but ends up playing it to short third man.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around middle, Dhawan plays it to the leg side for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy on middle, Kohli walks down the track and nudges it to square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Kohli punches it down to mid on.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on leg, Dhawan tucks it to the leg side for a single.
