India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Dhawan pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over the cover fielder! Dhawan might have had his heart in his mouth! Shortish outside off, Dhawan moves across and then punches it towards cover. Malan jumps to catch but it goes over him for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Curran comes around the wicket and bowls a length ball on middle, Sharma nudges it to square leg for a run.
4.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too high! Short ball around middle, Sharma ducks under it. Wided.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sharma defends it to cover.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time on the leg side. Good start from India so far! Fullish on the pads, Sharma clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! This is a Rohit Sharma special! Full ball on off, Sharma moves ahead and whacks it over mid off for a boundary.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Fine delivery to end the over from Topley! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes to the keeper.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wayward from Topley and Dhawan puts it away! Full down the leg side, Dhawan just flicks it through the fine leg region for a boundary. Easy runs for India.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Topley bowls an outswinger outside off, Dhawan lets it go to the keeper.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Dhawan defends it to cover off the front foot.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on the pads, Sharma looks to pull but it goes off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Good length ball on middle and leg, Sharma looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Shikhar dances down the track but sways away from it in the end.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Dhawan hops and defends it to the off side.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan goes on his back foot and then pushes it to point.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on the pads, Sharma flicks it to the square leg region for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Curran bowls another full ball on off, Sharma pushes it to point and says no for the single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Rohit pushes it back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Fullish ball on the pads, Sharma flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Sharma moves down the pitch a touch and pushes it back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Sharma tucks it to square leg.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is Rohit Sharma showing his class! Full and outside off, Sharma leans forward and creams the drive through extra cover for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind but turned down! Full ball down the leg side, Sharma looks to flick but it brushes his pads and goes to the left of the keeper. Buttler dives to that side and makes a good stop. An appeal is made for caught behind but it is turned down.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Topley starts with a good length ball on off, Sharma defends it to cover.
0.6 over (0 Run) Five runs from the first over! Good length ball on off, Dhawan gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it out.
Who will partner Sam Curran from the other end? It will be the pace of Reece Topley.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Good shot for a couple! Full ball outside off, it moves away. Dhawan lunges forward and drives it through the cover region for a couple.
0.4 over (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! On a length on middle, Sharma looks to flick but gets a leading edge that goes towards mid off. A single taken.
0.3 over (0 Run) Curran pitches this one up around off, Sharma lunges forward and then pushes it to cover.
0.2 over (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark! Fullish on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to deep square leg and takes a run.
0.1 over (1 Run) Quick single and India is underway first up! Good length ball on middle, Sharma looks to defend but it takes the inner half towards square leg and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Would have been close.
We are done with all the pre-match formalities and we are in all readiness for the decider as the England team led by Jos Buttler make their way to the middle. They are followed by the two dashing openers for India, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. To start with the ball, England have Sam Curran who is ready to bowl. Here he starts his run-up and it's game time...
Rishabh Pant is down for a quick chat and he says that he played his first series at home and he is happy with his performance. He also says that he has been practising but was not getting the results and now he has proven his game. He also says that the mindset is to score runs but in T20Is there is not much time to adjust. He also says that he just focuses on playing the game and just looks to contribute to the team's cause
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan (IN PLACE OF KULDEEP YADAV).
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood (IN PLACE OF TOM CURRAN).
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood (IN FOR TOM CURRAN).
Virat Kohli says that they would have bowled first. Adds that this looks a good wicket and it looks hard. States that they would look to post a good score and then look to bowl better. Tells that they have performed well when their backs are against the well. Says that they have made comebacks in the Tests as well as the T20Is. Informs that T Natarajan replaces Kuldeep Yadav.
England skipper, Jos Buttler says that it looks like a very good wicket so they will bowl first. He says that the wicket looks similar to the wicket the other day. He says that he is very proud of the performance they displayed in the last game and with this being the series decider, they would look to play the same brand of cricket that they have played. Mentions that Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of England. They have elected to field.
Pitch report - VVS Laxman from the Studio does the pitch report. He says that there is a tinge of grass on this wicket and there will be plenty of runs on offer and the batters can play through the line on this pitch. Adds that dew might play a role later on in the game so the captain, winning the toss, should look to bowl first.
This is the second time during England's tour of India that a series has gone into the decider. Do you remember India's series' thumping win in the 5th and final T20I to claim the series? A similar kind of game is expected in this one too. On that note, hello and welcome to the 3rd and final ODI between England and India. This is also the last game of the tour. England romped back into the series with a romping win in the second ODI to set up a mouth-watering decider. They chased down a mammoth total in the last game and the architects of that chase were Jonny Bairstow who struck a blistering ton and Ben Stokes who played a counterattacking inning of 99. We expect another high octane clash as India look to sort their bowling issues and bounce back stronger. While England will be boosted by this renewed vigour and would look to end the tour with a series win. Who will lift the trophy? Join us for the action but before that, we wait for the toss and team updates.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India are 36/0. The live updates of India vs England scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs England 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs England 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs England 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.