India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Roy comes down the track again, it is bowled short. Roy slaps it down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! On a length and on middle, this is powered back past the bowler and down to the long off fence. Second boundary in the over.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Two leg byes! On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. Two taken.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Now follows the boundary with a single as this is pushed to covers.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding! This is fuller and on off, it is hit hard towards mid off. Thakur there runs to his right and dives over the ball. A good start to the over for England.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, floated, Roy's attempt to reverse sweep does not pan out again. 7 off Chahal's first over!
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Something was bound to give and Roy releases the pressure with a biggie. Flatter and around off, Roy swivels and drags his pull all the way over the deep mid-wicket ropes for a biggie.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, punched back to Chahal.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Way too outside off, left alone. Wided.
6.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Jason survives now. Again, this is nicely tossed up outside off, Roy comes down the track looking to play at this but misses for the third time. Pant collects the ball and whips the bails off in a flash as Roy tries to come back into the crease. The third umpire is called into play and a couple of replays show that Roy did enough to get his back foot inside the crease.
Stumping appeal and it is referred upstairs! Roy seems to be in.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off again, this time, Jason Roy looks to reverse sweep this one but he misses again.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Roy looks to play at this but does not connect.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the Powerplay! On the pads, Malan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A quiet Powerplay for England. They ar 44 for 1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Just another single! Roy comes down the track again and Pandya shortens the length. It is slapped to mid off for one.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air... safe! Roy comes down the track and Pandya bowls it outside off. Roy goes after it but ends up slicing it over covers for two.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That has missed the leg pole by a whisker! A slower one just outside the leg pole. Roy looks to flick but misses. Wided.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is pushed through covers for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
