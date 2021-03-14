India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The strong Indian batting line-up should back themselves to chase this down! England will have to bowl well on a wiket which is assisting the bowlers. However, if the dew plays a part, it will be difficult for England to defend this.
The Indian bowling was good overall. They picked wickets when it mattered. Sundar and Thakur were the picks but one has to say it was a combined effort.
That though was the case for England throughout the innings. They had a few batters who got off to starts but none could capitalize on it. They needed someone to go and score a 70 or an 80 but that's not the case and they have got a total which is just about par.
An excellent effort from India to keep England under 170! At one stage it seemed, the visitors would get to over 180 but wickets at regular intervals meant their innings just fell apart.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! England finish things off nicely, with a boundary! A slower ball around off again, Curran stands tall and slams this one over the bowler's head and into the ropes downtown. ENGLAND FINISH ON 164/6!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Slower, outside off, Curran swings at this but fails to get any bat on this.
Chris Jordan is in now!
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Stokes was getting impatient as he looked to get the big one but his vigil out in the middle ends now. A slower ball again around off, Stokes looks for the big shot and slams this one towards long no but does not time it well. Hardik Pandya does well to shuffle to his right and take the catch.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Another slow ball outside off, Stokes swings. But misses.
19.2 overs (1 Run) BYE. Another slower ball outside off, Curran looks to slam this one away but fails to get the desired connection on this. The batters sneak in a bye.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, back of a length, slogged away to the left of Pandya at long on and he does well to stop the ball. The batters only manage a single now.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Slowish and outside off again, Ben packs a punch through covers for one. A wonderful penultimate over. Only 9 runs off this one.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was straight as an arrow! What a shot! Fuller, around off, Stokes clubs this one with power over Kumar's head and into the ropes downtown.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Another couple of runs as Stokes punches this one through covers.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Brilliant bowling by Kumar. Bowls a yorker on middle and leg, Ben comes down the track and only manages to push it back to the bowler.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball around off, Ben gets low and looks to play the paddle scoop. Does not manage to connect bat with ball.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower length ball outside off, slapped to the right of the long off fielder for a brace.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, worked to covers for one.
17.4 overs (3 Runs) Really good running between these two. A slower full toss outside off, Stokes guides this one through point and by the time the fielder in the deep can run to his right and collect and throw it back. Three can be taken.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked to the off side for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Almost two wickets in two balls! A slower one around off, Stokes looks to cut but only manages to play this one to the point fielder. Ishan Kishan comes ahead but the ball lands ahead of him. A single.
Sam Curran is in now!
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! An easy take and the English skipper goes back now. A very good ball from Thakur as he bowls a slower one around off, Morgan reaches out and looks to play a shot but only manages to chip this one up in the air, towards the left of Pant, who runs across and takes an easy catch.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Almost! A short one and on middle, Stokes looks to pull but is early in the shot. It hits the arm and lands just beside the stumps.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one and outside off, Stokes swings but misses.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent from Stokes and Chahal! Full and outside off, Stokes initially looks to play the paddle scoop but since the line is outside off. He scoops it over short third man. Chahal runs after it and pushes it back in. Two taken.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and outside off, this is dragged through mid-wicket for two.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Morgan mistimes it towards mid-wicket for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Bowling change. Hardik Pandya is back into the attack. 3-0-27-0 so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to long off for one. Just 7 runs off this one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, bunted to the right of Pandya at long on, who does well to cover the ground and collect the ball. Only one.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, slogged away to the deep cover region for a couple.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, dug out back towards Kumar, who mimes a throw at Stokes' end.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track to this back of a length ball on middle, and looks to slog it to the leg side but only manages to inside edges it to the keeper, who half stops it. One.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, slapped to the deep cover region for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Strays off and bowls a length ball way outside the off pole, Morgan lets it be. Wide signalled.
