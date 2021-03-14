India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Kohli skips down the track again looking to smash it through covers but does not connect bat with ball. Only 22 more needed in 5 overs.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, worked to mid on for a quick single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked to covers for one.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! His 26th ton in this format and he has been on fire. There were a lot of questions regarding his form but he has shut everyone down with this display. On a good length and around off, charges down the track and lofts this one nicely over the long off region for a biggie.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length on middle, whipped through square leg for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shimmies down the track and works this one through mid on for a single. Kohli moves to 47 now.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded! Shorter and angled into the pads, Iyer works it through backward square leg. The man in the deep runs to his right, dives and keeps it down to two. So 14 from the over and a wicket from it. 32 needed.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pant is out of here now! On middle, it is a slower one. Pant looks to whip it but ends up chipping it towards the man at deep mid-wicket and Jonny Bairstow takes a simple catch. Pant goes back mumbling a few things to himself as he was not happy with this stroke. But his quick cameo has helped India.
Now, is it Iyer or Yadav? It is the former as Shreyas Iyer strides out now!
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Fuller and outside off, once again it is a slower one. Pant plays a similar shot he did on the last ball but this time hits it uppishly and clears the cover fence. India are in a hurry to end this.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Pant really hits the ball hard. A slower one and it is in the slot. Full and outside off. Pant picks it and he smashes it through covers for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Kohli steps out and then works it through mid-wicket for one.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THRASH! Pant will not miss out. Ends the over well for India. This is short and wide. Rishabh just stays put and whacks this one over covers for a boundary. 46 more needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs in a short ball on off, VK does not time his pull all that well through square leg. But still enough for him to give the strike back to Pant.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, Pant slams this one to Jofra again, who half-stops the ball and lets the batters exchange ends.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, slapped away to Jofra at covers.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on middle, Kohli shimmies down the track and punches this through mid off. Rotates the strike.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, worked through mid on for a single.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Pant is well in! Once again we see the ball turn. It lands on middle and then spins away. Kohli drops it towards cover. Pant wants a run. The fielder rushes to the ball and then hits the stumps at the keeper's end. Pant dives to make it in but there is still an appeal. Pant does not care about the appeal but instead takes the overthrow as it deflects wide of the fielder backing up. It is referred and replays show that Pant is fine.
11.5 overs (1 Run) The googly, it lands on off and then spins away. Pant looks to work it on the leg side. It goes off the leading edge towards cover for one.
The third umpire is called in to check this run out appeal! One replay shows that the Rishabh's bat was well inside the crease.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TONKED! That is huge! Pant too loves the slog sweep and he gets it out. Nails it over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is flicked through square leg for one. Kohli wanted two but will have to settle for just the single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, pulled away through square leg and the batters exchange ends.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Around leg, on a length, Kohli flicks this one to deep square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the middle pole, length, nudged to the on side for a quick single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Slower good length ball outside off, pushed to the man at mid off this time.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, pushed through the mid off region for a single.
