14.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is swept towards deep square leg for one. Chahal is done for the night as he finishes with figures of 4-0-34-1.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation at its best! Morgan brings out the reverse sweep. He hits it through point for a boundary.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards short fine leg for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, flatter, worked to deep square leg for a single. Sundar finishes with figures of 4-0-29-2. Brilliant with the ball!
Big Ben Stokes makes his way out into the middle now!
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yadav is the man again, and this time, on the second attempt, he takes it. He would have had his heart in his mouth for a second there, but he does well eventually. Bairstow goes back now and India have done well to send him back. Slightly slower through the air and around off and middle, Jonny Bairstow slams this one to the deep mid-wicket region but does not time this one well. Suryakumar Yadav comes ahead, takes it first, then the ball pops out, but is agile enough to take it on the second attempt. A wry smile on his face as he celebrates.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Eased to the long off region for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, JB pulls this one to the right of the skipper, Virat Kohli, who does really well to shuffle and dive and stop the ball. Only one run. Saved a certain boundary.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DROPPED BY YADAV! That should have been taken but he has made a meal of this one. Shortish again and on middle and leg, Jonny Bairstow makes some room and whacks this one across the line, to the deep mid-wicket region. Suryakumar Yadav runs to his right, hops and takes it, but the ball pops out of his hands and goes past the ropes.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on leg, JB looks to slog this one to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the body.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! A good over for England. Shortish and on middle, slower one too, Morgan looks to pull but gets beaten by the lack of pace. The ball takes the helmet and goes to the fine leg fence. A good over for the visitors. 14 off this one.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Iyer is the man there and he has done well so far but he overruns on this occasion and lets the ball through. Fuller and around off, Morgan slams this one over covers and Iyer runs to his left but overruns this one and lets it through.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, JB heaves this one to deep square leg where Shreyas Iyer does well to dive to his right and stop the ball. Only one run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, worked to point for one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Unlucky for Thakur and this boundary brings up the 100 for England! On a good length and outside off, Eoin Morgan looks to slap this one away but only manages to inside edge this, past Pant's right and into the fine leg ropes.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Steams in and bowls a shortish ball on middle, Eoin skips down the track and looks to cut this one away but he is too close to the ball to do so. Misses.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Jonny Bairstow gets low and sweeps this one but only manages to find the short fine leg fielder. 6 runs and a wicket off this one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, punched to the covers for one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The skipper gets off the mark in fine fashion. Tossed up and around off, Morgan goes leg side and plays an inside out shot over the covers. Suryakumar Yadav runs to his left and dives but is not able to stop the ball.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, fuller, pushed back to Sundar.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Worked to the long on region for a single.
Eoin Morgan comes out now!
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Beautifully taken in the deep and Roy, yet again misses out on his fifty, this time by 4 runs. This one was in the air for a long, long time and Kumar did well to keep his eyes on the ball and take it. Sundar bowls a full, tossed up ball, around off, Jason Roy gets his bat under the ball and blasts this one towards the deep square leg region, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes an amazing catch. Sundar strikes and the change brings a wicket for India.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HAMMERED! This is shorter and on middle, Bairstow smashes it down towards long on for a boundary.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Bairstow looks to play the slog sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
The physio comes out now, to have a look at Chahal's finger. Does not seem to be anything serious and he looks alright to continue.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Tough chance! This is on off, it is hammered back towards the bowler. Chahal dives to his left. He gets a hand to it but it bursts out and goes down to long off for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is worked through square leg for one.
