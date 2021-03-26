India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ahh.. lovely! Length ball outside off, Bairstow is quick to get on his back foot. He punches it with timing through covers for a boundary. A very good Powerplay 1 for England. Not as destructive as the previous game but they are ahead of India at this stage and have not lost any wickets while India had lost 2.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow keeps it out.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Too short on this surface. The ball holds up nicely for Bairstow as it is at his mid riff. Jonny pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Bairstow cuts it to point.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow defends it off the front foot.
Change in bowling. First one of the innings and it sees Shardul Thakur replace Prasidh Krishna.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy pushes it towards the bowler.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Roy pushes it to mid off.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Jonny flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) 50-run stand! Bhuvi misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Bairstow tickles it fine down the leg side and gets a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal for LBW but turned down! Bhuvneshwar has a chat with Kohli and they opt not to review it. Good length ball pitching outside off and angling in. Bairstow looks to drive but misses and gets hit on the back pad. There is a massive appeal but the umpire is not convinced. Kohli is convinced by Bhuvi not to review. Replay later on shows it would not have mattered. As the ball was clipping the top of stumps. Not enough to reverse the on-field call.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Short and outside off, Roy smashes it over point for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Roy pushes it to point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Bairstow pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Bairstow looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards the leg side.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Roy pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Roy flicks it through square leg for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Roy punches it to covers.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Roy pushes it to point.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Length delivery on middle, Roy punches it through mid on for a boundary.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball outside off, Roy plays an upper cut over third man for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length delivery down the leg side, Roy looks to flick but misses it.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Roy defends it off the back foot.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Roy drives it towards covers where Kohli saves three runs for the team.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Roy leaves it alone.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Roy is on fire here! Short delivery on middle, Roy pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery again on middle, Roy looks to pull but gets hit on the thigh pad.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Roy! Short ball on middle, Roy pulls it through square leg for a boundary,
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Roy pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
