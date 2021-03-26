India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg! India lose their review but it does not matter as they needed to go for it. Length ball pitching around leg. Malan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the back pad. Bhuvi and co. appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Kohli takes the review. Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that the ball is pitching outside leg.
Review time! Bhuvneshwar thinks he has trapped Malan LBW but the umpire does not feel so. He talks to Kohli and they send it upstairs.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Misfield from the skipper. Poor from Kohli. Allows them to take a single. Length ball on off, Livingstone punches it to the right of short extra cover. Kohli there misfields allowing them to take a run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Malan looks to flick but it takes the inside edge. It hits the thigh pad and goes behind point for a single.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Smart cricket. Back-to-back sixes is followed by a single. Length ball on off, Livingstone punches it to long on for one.
39.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right off the middle. Just 23 needed now! Bouncer on middle and off. Livingstone gets in shape and pulls it right off the middle with confidence over mid-wicket for a biggie.
39.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! That is some shot and courage from Livingstone. The debutant comes down the track, keeps his shape. He sees mid on is up so he hits it over and times it well to send it over the ropes.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack. Much better from Kohli as India need wickets.
38.6 overs (1 Run) 7 off the over. A bad day at the office for Kuldeep. 84 from his 10 overs with no success. The last ball is short on off, Livingstone punches it to long on and keeps the strike.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Malan punches it to sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Livingstone nudges it to long off and rotates the strike. Brings up 300 for England.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Livingstone plays it to cover.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Much better! Fuller and slower on off, Livingstone pushes it to cover.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor start to the final over. A stress buster for Livingstone and England. Short and turning in from middle. Livingstone pulls it off his back foot through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Kuldeep Yadav is back for his final over. 0/77 from his 9 overs so far. Can he finish with a bang?
37.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Livingstone comes down the track and milks it to long off and keeps the strike.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Malan turns it to mid-wicket and gets another single.
37.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Liam flicks it to deep square leg. He looks for two but the fielder is quick to get the ball and he has to be content with one.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and turning away. Livingstone punches it with the spin through covers for a boundary.
37.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Malan flicks it to the leg side for a single.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Livingstone punches it through mid on for a single.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Livingstone is off the mark in ODIs! Short ball on the body, Livingstone manages to play it to the on side for a single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Livingstone defends it off the back foot.
Liam Livingstone walks out to bat for the first time in ODIs!
36.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A corker of a yorker and the skipper departs for a duck. India are right back in this game. A picture-perfect yorker on middle and off. Buttler looks to defend but he cannot get his bat down in time. The ball sneaks between the turf and the bat to go and hit the poles. 3rd wicket in 9 balls and India have come out of the dead once again. Pressure on England now. What a brilliant yorker from Prasidh Krishna! You can be one of the best batter but that ball would get the better of you more often than not!
36.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Buttler defends it off the back foot.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Buttler keeps it out.
WIll the skipper come out to bat ahead of debutant, Liam Livingstone? Yes he will. Jos Buttler is the new man in!
36.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bairstow follows Stokes back in the pavilion and is there a twist in the tale once again? A very similar dismissal of that to Stokes in the first ODI. Fullish ball and pacy outside off. Bairstow leans forward and looks to drive it on the up. He times it well but uppishly hits it straight to the man at short cover. Virat Kohli there makes no mistake and takes a good catch. 50 needed in 83 balls now. Are we set to see another collapse from the World Champions? Surely not, right?
35.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow punches it through point for a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Malan looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes safely towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Malan defends it off the back foot.
Who will come out to bat now? It will be Dawid Malan!
35.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Heartbreaking for Stokes as he misses out on a century by a run. Stokes departs for 99 and it is a soft dismissal. He deserved a ton but sometimes you do not get what you deserve and unfortunately, that is what has happened with Stokes. Stokes looks up to the skies, seems to apologize to his late father but one can be sure that he would look down on his son from heaven and would be really proud of him. Short ball, a very well bowled bumper as Bhuvi knows Stokes would go after him. It is on the leg side, Stokes looks to pull but gets a glove to it on its way to the keeper. Pant takes the catch and it is a muted celebration from the Indians. End of a brilliant knock, one of the best knocks in recent times. Stokes walks off disappointed and does a hand gesture to remember his late father.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Length delivery on off, Stokes comes down the track and smashes it through mid on. The fielder at long on tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a boundary.
