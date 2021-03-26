India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is clear inside edge! Full delivery on middle, Pant looks to play the reverse scoop but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Pant immediately reviews it. Ultra Edge shows there is a clear spike on it. So Pant survives and India retain their review.
Review time! Pant has been adjudged LBW but he has reviewed it straightaway. This usually indicates it has come off the bat. Let's see what the replays have to say.
39.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Pant looks to swing at it but misses it.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Pant pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short ball on off, Pant smashes it through point for a boundary. 50-run stand is up between Pant and Rahul!
39.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Who will bowl the final over of Powerplay 2? It will be Tom Curran.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short ball on middle, Pant pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 200 up for India!
38.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul pushes it towards mid on for a single.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Pant pushes it through covers for a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Rahul looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Rahul pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it to point.
37.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Flighted ball on middle, Pant plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a biggie. 10 runs from the over!
37.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Rahul drives it through covers for a single.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Pant cuts it through point for a single.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a run.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Pant lofts it over mid on for a single.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Pant drives it back towards the bowler.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Pant pulls it through square leg for a run.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Rahul pushes it towards point for a single.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul punches it to point.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. The umpires want to check whether the ball landed on the full. Replays show that the ball bounced just before the roeps.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Pant comes down the track and flicks it towards square leg for a run.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
Change in bowling. Moeen Ali has bowled out so Reece Topley is reintroduced into the attack.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Googly outside off. Pant calmly lets it go.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Rahul nudges it to long off and gets to the other end.
35.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pant flicks it to square leg and gets a run.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Rahul milks it to long off for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Rahul taps it back to the bowler.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rahul pushes it to point and calls for his partner to wait.
