India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Length ball on middle, Stokes looks to play the scoop shot but misses it.
24.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Stokes looks to flick but misses it due to the extra bounce on this one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow slaps it through point for a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Bairstow cuts it to point.
24.2 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it through square leg. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it before the ropes. Two runs taken.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Bairstow offers no shot to this one.
Change in bowling. Kohli has gone back to Shardul Thakur. Thakur in this series has changed the tide of the games in the middle overs with the ball. Are we in for something similar?
23.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Short delivery again on leg, Stokes pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Bairstow punches it through point for a single.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on leg, Bairstow looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow sweeps it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Stokes pushes it through mid on for a single.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes guides it towards third man for a run.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow punches it through point for a single.
22.4 overs (2 Runs) Full again on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of innings! That one is going straight to the highlight reels. Full on off, not a half volley but it is a magnificent pitch to bat. Bairstow gets on top of the bounce and drives it perfectly through mid off for a boundary.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Controlled pull! Short ball at the mid-riff height. Easy for Bairstow as he pulls this through square leg for a boundary.
21.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pumped! Any loose delivery from Krunal and Stokes is there to pounce on it. This is short and on the pads, Stokes gets on his back foot and slams his pull over square leg for a biggie.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Stokes sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it through mid off for a single.
21.3 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Down the leg side, Stokes looks to sweep but misses it. It goes past the keeper towards fine leg. The batsmen get a single.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Bairstow cuts it through point for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Stokes drives it to mid off.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
20.4 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Bairstow is safe! Length delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single. They go for the second. Krunal Pandya picks the ball and fires a throw at the bowler's end where Kohli takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Bairstow was well inside the crease.
Run Out appeal taken upstairs. No excitement from Kohli, indicating Bairstow has made his ground.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Stokes cuts it to point.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Stokes pushes it to mid off.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot.
Change in bowling. Prasidh Krishna is back for his second spell.
Match Reports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.3 overs, England, chasing a target of 337, are 167/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.