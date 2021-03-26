India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS! Another superb start for England. This has not been as destructive as it was a few days ago but they are slowly changing gears. England would have been easy favourites here but the collapse a few days back has ensured that England are not overwhelming favourites at this point. India though need wickets to get back in this game. They managed to do that in the last game, can they do it again?
15.6 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Bairstow drives it uppishly towards mid on for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Roy guides it towards point for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single. 100 up for England!
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Jonny pushes it to point.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Full delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it over square for a biggie.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Decent shot! Full on middle, Bairstow lofts it over long on for a maximum.
Match Reports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 16.0 overs, England, chasing a target of 337, are 102/0. The live updates of India vs England scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs England 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs England 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs England 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.