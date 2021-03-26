India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul pushes it towards the bowler where Rashid tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a single.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Kohli drives it through mid on for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul drives it through mid on for a run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Rahul drives it to covers.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Majestic from Rahul! KL Rahul breaks the boundary draught and brings up the 50-run partnership in style. Floated delivery which is full around off. Rahul waits for it and drives it with the spin off the middle of the bat through extra cover for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
Adil Rashid is on.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single. 6 runs from the over!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Kohli comes down the track and pushes it through mid on for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rahul offers a solid defense on this one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli pushes it through covers for a run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it to mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul pushes it to mid on.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
DRINKS! England have bowled very well on this flat track. They have been tight and disciplined and that has been rewarded with the two wickets for that. Kohli has looked good out in the middle and he is steadying the ship with KL Rahul. The pair need to build a big partnership to put their side in a solid position. The rub of the green has at times evaded England but that should not dishearten them and the tourists will look to continue to do what they have done so far. Moeen Ali is into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Kohli defends it off the back foot.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Kohli flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it to point.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.5 overs, India are 94/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.