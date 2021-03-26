India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Bairstow looks to flick but misses it.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it through square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Jonny defends it to mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery outside off, Bairstow looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Bairstow punches it to covers.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Roy punches it through mid off for a run.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Roy pushes it to covers.
