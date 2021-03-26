India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside off, Bairstow leaves it alone.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Roy flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Roy drives it to covers where Kohli does well to stop it with a dive.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Bairstow pushes it towards mid on for a run.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow gets off the mark with a boundary! A fraction too short from Bhuvneshwar. It is on off, Bairstow keeps his eyes on the ball and pulls it along the ground through th cow corner region. Thakur gives it a chase but the ball teasingly beats him to the fence.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Roy flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Bairstow plays it straight to mid off.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Footy skills from Krishan saves it from going to the fence. Another beautiful shit but for nothing. Fullish on middle and off, Bairstow plays a lovely straight drive but Prasidh Krishna gets his right foot on the line and the ball hits his boot and goes towards point.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Roy dances down the track and knocks this to mid off. Hardik there had to wait as the ball does not come quickly to him. Roy manages to get the single
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! GORGEOUS! Just what Roy needed! This will give him a lot of confidence. A fraction fuller from Prasidh Krihsna. It is not overpitched but Roy hits it on the up and plays the straight drive straight as an arrow. The ball goes down the ground and races to the long off fence.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Roy keeps it out.
3.1 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe! Almost carried to Kohli at cover! Roy looks clueless at the moment of what is happening. Good length delivery on off, Roy looks to flick but the ball sticks on the pitch and shapes away a tad. It catches the leading edge and falls just short of diving Kohli at cover.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Direct hit might have been close! Good length ball around off, Roy punches it to the right of mid off and calls for a quick run. Hardik gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Good length delivery outside off, no swing on this one. Roy looks to punch but is late on it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging way. Roy pushes it to point off the outer half of his bat.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Roy looks to drive it thinking it to come back in but this one shapes away and beats the outside edge.
2.2 overs (0 Run) The indipper now. It is around off, Roy defends it to the on side as the bat turns in his hand.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy defends it.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Just a solitary single from Prasidh Krishna's first over. The last ball is slightly shorter on the body. Roy whips it to fine leg and keeps the strike.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, Roy cannot manage to get a run off PK as this one is pushed to mid off.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Roy blocks it.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Prasidh continues to bowl the right length as he bowls it full on off. Roy keeps it out.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Roy pushes it to the off side.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Prasidh starts with a good length ball on off. Roy taps it to cover.
Who will start with the other new ball from the other end? It will be Prasidh Krishna!
0.6 over (0 Run) Yes he can! Dot to finish the over and Bairstow yet to get off the mark. Good length ball on off, Bairstow tucks it to square leg and shouts a loud no.
0.5 over (0 Run) Tight and tidy start so far. Can he finish it well? Length ball on off, Bairstow taps it to mid on.
0.4 over (0 Run) Slightly shorter than a length ball. It is pitched outside off and comes back in. Bairstow defends it off the upper half of his bat to the on side.
0.3 over (1 Run) Slightly fuller on off, Roy taps it towards mid on and gets a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) The away swinger now. This is on a length outside off, Roy punches it to cover.
0.1 over (2 Runs) England are off the mark straightaway! Bhuvi starts with a good length ball pitching outside off and swinging in. Roy looks to defend but the ball goes through square leg off the inner half of his bat. Roy gets two to get off the mark.
