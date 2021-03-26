India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss! Length ball outside off, it moves away off the deck. Topley also gets a fraction extra bounce due to his height. Dhawan looks to cut but misses.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly short of a length delivery around the body. Rohit pulls it to the left of deep square leg for one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) This one shapes away. It is full on off, Dhawan taps it to cover. Tidy stuff from England to begin. Just 7 off the first 3 overs.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A solid block now. Length ball on middle with a hint of swing. Dhawan leans forward and defends it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter one from Sam! It is on middle, Dhawan hops and tucks it to the leg side of the pitch.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Cautious start from Dhawan! Once again a length delivery outside off. Shikhar does not tease it and is happy to watch it go to the keeper at this point in time.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rohit flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rohit blocks it.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over! Just 2 off Topley's first! Full ball, very full on middle and leg. Dhawan plays it to the left of Moeen at mid on.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the body, Rohit clips it behind square on the leg side and gets a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off, Dhawan pushes it to cover for a run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Bounce for Topley to go with the swing. Encouraging start for him. This one is just a fraction fuller than a length outside off. Dhawan leaves it alone. The ball rises as it goes to Buttler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good amount of swing for Topley first up! He starts with a good length ball pitching outside off and shaping away from the southpaw. Dhawan leaves it alone.
Who will take the other new ball? It will be Reece Topley!
0.6 over (3 Runs) Dhawan is off the mark! Good fielding from Malan! Saves a run for his side. Fullish delivery on off, Dhawan leans forward and just pushes it through extra covers. Malan gives the ball a chase. It is a very good outfield but Malan manages to put a dive and pull it back before the ropes.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another one outside off. Tempting Dhawan to have a poke at it but the Indian opener refuses to play that.
0.4 over (0 Run) A solid leave this time! Good length delivery outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
0.3 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball pitching outside off. Shikhar looks to defend it but the ball shapes away and goes past the outside edge.
0.2 over (1 Run) Rohit and India are up and running! Poor ball from Sam but gets away with it. On the pads, Rohit flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Right on the money! Sam Curran starts with a very good delivery. Good length ball pitching around off and coming back in to the right-hander. Rohit does well to defend it.
We are all set for the action to begin! The England players are out on the field, taking their respective positions. The Man of the Match from the last game, Shikhar Dhawan strides out with his regular opening partner, Rohit Sharma to open the innings for India. Sam Curran is all set to operate with the new ball. There is a slip in place for him. Here we go!
India Playing XI - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK) (IN for Shreyas Iyer), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
England Playing XI - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan (IN for Eoin Morgan), Jos Buttler (WK/C), Liam Livingstone (IN for Sam Billings), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley (IN for Mark Wood).
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says, that they wanted to bat first. Tells conditions play a big part and the outfield is fast. Tells they knew they were in the game though England got off to a flying start. Kohli says that if one has to perform anywhere against your wishes then one has to be ready to do what they are told. Hopes they can do much better in the middle overs. Kohli says that against a top-quality side one has to be prepared and execute well. Kohli says they wanted to attack at all times and what they did. Informs Shreyas Iyer is out due to a shoulder injury. Adds Rishabh Pant replaces him and that is the only change.
England skipper, Jos Buttler, feels that the pitch will be similar like the first ODI. He further says that they are going to play their own brand of cricket the way they have played. He also says that Morgan has been a good leader and he is happy to lead the side in his absence as he has learned from him but tells he will be a big miss both as a batsman and a leader. Hopes that they look to give a complete performance today. Mentions that they are surely going to miss Morgan as a batsman and as a leader. Buttler informs that there are three changes in the side as Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley come into the side in place of Billings, Morgan, and Mark Wood.
TOSS - Time for the flip of coin. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is out in the middle alongside England captain, Jos Buttler. Kohli has the coin in hand. Up it goes, Buttler calls Heads and it comes down as Heads. ENGLAND OPT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - How will the pitch be like for this crucial game? Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar are the pitch analysts for the day. Deep Dasgupta says that the pitch for the first game was a belter. Agarkar says he would rather be a batter than a bowler on this pitch. Tells it looks better than the first ODI. Adds there is some grass and it is firm. Tells there will be something for the pacers. Dasgupta says the firmness of the pitch might be one of the reasons they did not bowl as many slower ones as in Ahmedabad. Dasgupta adds that the pitch looks flatter than the previous game.
DEBUT! Liam Livingstone has been handed his cap and he looks set to make his ODI debut today!
Hello and welcome to the second ODI between India and England. The hosts snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to take the lead in the series and will look to carry that winning momentum and seal the series. England, on the other hand, have a couple of injury issues. Captain, Eoin Morgan, and Sam Billings are out of this game. Buttler will look to inspire his side and keep the series alive. Can the tourists fight back or will India seal the series? Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
