India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! GOING, GOING GONE! That is into the stands! Floated on middle and leg, Roy decides to make Chahal travel the distance. He smokes it over mid-wicket for a massive hit.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dissected to perfection! Short on middle, Roy pulls it between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Buttler cuts it to deep point for a run.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back into the attack. 1-0-11-0 from him so far.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Roy slaps it to covers.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to covers.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched towards long off for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, slapped towards long off for a single.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Patel taking the hammering! Tossed up around off, Roy lofts it up and over deep mid-wicket for half a dozen.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed from the crease this time by Roy.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful! On the pads, Buttler waits for the ball and drives it delightfully through mid on and gets a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Buttler punches it to cover.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Buttler blocks it.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Buttler shuffles inside his stumps and flicks this through mid-wicket for another brace.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle and leg, Buttler turns it to the on side and gets a couple.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Buttler blocks it.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the final over of the Powerplay!
