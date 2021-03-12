India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.2 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Pant tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller around off, Pant fails to get under the ball as he looks to go big. The ball goes off the inner half to mid on.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary for India. Good length and around leg, Iyer clips it off his pads and into the fine leg fence for a boundary.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Pant clips it to fine leg for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A bumper from Curran as Pant ducks under it.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Pant drives it straight to the man at mid on.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and around middle and leg, Iyer tucks it off his hips towards square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Iyer defends it to the leg side.
Sam Curran to bowl now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Iyer drives it to long on for a run. Just 5 runs from Stokes' first over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller outside off, Pant waits for it before turning it towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, clipped to mid-wicket by Pant.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! Length and around off, Iyer tries to clip it to the leg side but is early to close the bat face. The ball takes the leading edge and goes to deep cover for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Pant clips it to deep square leg for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller around off, Iyer strokes it to mid on and takes a quick run.
Ben Stokes is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Pant drops it on the off side. He wants one but is sent back.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Just short! Shorter and outside off, Iyer slashes at it. It goes off the outside edge but lands just in front of Rashid at third man. He does really well to not go for the catch, hang back and stop it. Just the one.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! On the pads, Iyer nudges it nice and fine and it races away for a welcome boundary for India.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Iyer pushes it to covers.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, it is guided down to third man for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Iyer waits for it and then guides it down to third man for one.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A shorter one, it is on the body, Iyer arches and guides it down to third man for one. End of another good over for England. A superb Powerplay for them. India are 22 for 3.
5.5 overs (0 Run) This one takes off! It is on a length. Iyer looks to drive but it hits the splice and goes towards cover.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Iyer pushes it on the up towards cover. A good shot on the first ball he faces.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Very well fielded! This is shorter and outside off, Pant slashes at it. It flies off the outside edge down towards third man. It goes to him very quickly. The fielder there Adil Rashid moves to his left and stops it nicely. Just a run.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Pant pushes it to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Pant pushes it to covers.
