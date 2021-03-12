India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
That is it from this game! India have been handed a beating by Englan and now will look to bounce back in the second T20I. England will be very happy with their effort and will look to carry this momentum in the next game. The second of the 5-match T20Is series takes place on Sunday, 14th March. That game begins at 1900 local (1330 GMT). Make sure you join us for that one. Till then, goodbye and take care!
For his brilliant bowling display, Jofra Archer is named the Man of the Match! Archer says that when the competition is tough one has to raise up. Adds that when playing against the bets it raises the best in him as well. Archer says that there are World Class bowlers in the England side and he cannot let loose. Archer says that he looks to bowl dot balls in the Powerplay and feels that a wicket is a bonus in that phase. Archer says that he bowls short when the boundaries are big on the leg side.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that the intention was that Wood and Archer both bowl fast is hapy today it paid off. He mentions that the wicket was just like they expected. He mentions that there is a lot of cometition in the team and you need to get runs under the belt. The mentions that they did not play the Test matches and they intented to play white ball cricket well. He mentions that the bowling unit was excellent today. He mentions that they try to cover all the bases. He ends by saying that they just focus on winning moments in the game to get to the end result.
India skipper, Virat Kohli says they were not aware of what they had to do on the pitch like that. Rues the execution of the shots and thinks they need to address it and accept the fault. Tells they need to come back stronger. Kohli says the start was unexpected as the pitch did not allow them to play their shots. Adds Iyer's innings showed how to bat on that pitch. Tells they need to accept the pitch and feels they got ahead of themselves and started off aggressively. On his own form. Kohli says it is a part of the journey and one needs to accept that. Tells sometimes things do not go your way and Kohli says for him it has been about being positive. Kohli says change of format is not tough as they have done it in the past. Tells they take pride in being a good white-ball cricket. Kohli says these are the only 5 games they have before the World Cup to try something but also accepts they cannot ignore what is in front of them.
England's main architect with the bat, Jason Roy, is caught for a chat. Roy smiles and says that he is a bit sweaty. He says that he was upset on getting out on 49 but is happy with the win in their first game of the series. He mentions that leg spinners are the ones who have got him out and he mentions that Adil Rashid has helped him to overcome his this weakness. He also says that the Indian T20 League has helped him to play good cricket. He ends by saying that he enjoys batting with Buttler.
Earlier in the evening, England won the toss and put India to bat. The hosts never got going losing 3 wickets inside the Powerplay. That put them on the back foot and they never got any partnership of worth going after that. Shreyas Iyer's 67 was the lone saving grace in an otherwise timid display. England were just marvellous with the ball and in the field. All the bowlers bowled well but the star of the show was Archer with his 3-fer.
Nothing much to talk about India's bowling. They did not have much runs to play with and the bowlers were unable to give them any dreamy start. Chahal and Washington Sundar were the two who got wickets but it was just a mere consolation. None of the bowlers managed to put pressure and were unable to stop the inevitable.
Chasing a modest total of 125, England needed a steady start to keep India at bay. Roy and Buttler gave them exactly that with the former taking the role of the aggressor. The duo added 72 for the opening stand and that almost put the game in bed. Roy too departed soon after missing out on his fifty by a run but that was it. Malan and Bairstow took the side over the line and ensured it was a convincing win.
A stroll in the park for England. Never in this chase they looked in danger and just like the Tests, they have taken the lead in the series. India were outplayed in all three departments and will now look to put this game behind and move forward.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Malan finishes off in style! Tossed up on middle, Malan lofts it down the track by coming to the pitch of the ball. ENGLAND WIN BY 8 WICKETS!
15.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Bairstow nudges it to square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On off, driven to covers for a single.
