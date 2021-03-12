India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The Indian players make their way out to the middle as the spread onto the field. They are followed by the two English openers.
... THE CHASE BEGINS ...
Right then! England camp would be a happy one after their efforts with the ball. India looks a bit worried at the moment with the scoreboard reading just 124 runs. England looks all set to chase it and go one up in the 5-match T20I series. Join us for the chase on the other side of the break.
Shreyas Iyer is caught for a chat! Iyer feels that it is a two-paced wicket and thinks it is a challenging score. Hopes to defend. Shreyas says that as soon as he got in he realised the ball was not coming onto the bat and the wicket was uneven so he just decided to play normal cricketing shots. Shreyas says him and Hardik did not want to leave a lot on the batters coming after them and hence they decided to take lay low till the 16th over. Shreyas says that he cannot sense any dew as on now.
Talking of the bowling from England, They were just too good on the day. Morgan's gamble to go with 5 pacers and 1 spinner worked wonders for him. Archer was once again the pick of the lot as he ended with match figures of 4-1-23-3. Wood, Jordan, Stokes, Curran and Rashid too bowled brilliantly and to applaud their efforts with the ball was the agile fielding from the Englishmen which puts them ahead at the halfway mark here.
After being put in to bat, India got off to the worst possible start as they lost 3 wickets including that of their skipper inside the first 6 overs. Then Iyer and Pant and later Iyer and Pandya tried to get the Indian innings back on track. The highest stand for them was between Iyer and Pandya as they stitched a 54-run stand and when it looked like Pandya and Iyer would take India to a competitive total Pandya fell. Iyer though continued single-handedly as he brought up his fifty and ended with his highest T20I score.
A brilliant display from England with the ball sees them restrict India for a below par score. Eoin Morgan would be a happy man at the halfway stage and he would be backing his batsmen to chase it down without breaking a sweat.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single off the last over and India cannot cross 125! Fuller on middle and off, Axar hits it hard to the right of mid off. The fielder there dives and manages to keep it down one. INDIAN FINISH WITH 124/7!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Off the top edge but Axar is not complaining and neither are India. Jordan bangs another short one. It is well-directed. Axar pulls but gets a tp edge. Third man is in the circle so fetches a boundary.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on middle, Axar pulls it to the on side and gets a brace!
Who comes out to bat now with 3 balls remaining in the Indian innings? Axar Patel the local boy comes out to bat now.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Fantastic catch in the deep from Malan! Shreyas' fantastic knock comes to an end! Jordan bangs a short delivery on off, Shreyas looks to hoick his pull away from deep square leg. He does not time it well but it looks like he has got it away from the fielder. Malan though has other plans, he runs to his right from deep square leg, flies like a Superman and takes an absolute stunner.
Axar Patel is the new man in!
19.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent from Chris Jordan! Very full, almost a yorker on middle. Sundar can just guide it to long on for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower ball bfrom Jordan but he misses his radar. Bowls it on the leg side. Sundar looks to hit but misses.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Another sluggish hit across the line from Shreyas. There is a man in the deep so just a single. Shreyas in his defense has to go for the big hits in the final overs.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Shreyas plays an agricultural hit to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike. 9 off the over. England would not be too displeased with that.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss around off, Sundar plays it to the on side and gets a single. Does not get it off the middle Sundar. Tough for him to come and go blasting.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another shortish delivery this time Iyer fetches just a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfectly placed! Shortish on off, Iyer pulls it over the cow corner region. Perfectly in the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Around the pads, Iyer whips it through mid-wicket for a couple.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, Shreyas pushes it to mid off.
Curran time! Sam Curran to bowl the penultimate over of the innings!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, pushed to long on for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Slower and outside off, Iyer looks to drive it through the off side but is beaten on the pace and bounce.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Sundar pushes it to deep point for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and around off, Sundar looks to play the upper cut but cannot do so. Wide called.
Washington Sundar is out to bat! He will face the hat-trick ball!
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Archer has two in two and three in the game so far. Thakur departs for a duck. Short one from Archer and it hurries onto Thakur who takes his eyes off the ball as he plays the pull shot. The ball goes straight to Dawid Malan at deep square leg who takes the catch with ease.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is going to be Shardul Thakur!
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pandya depoarts at a crucial point in the game. He tries to slap it through the off side once again but he hits it straight into the hands of Chris Jordan at mid off.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Pandya backs away as he looks to slap it through the off side but fails to get it past mid off.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Superb from Iyer! If there was any questions about Shreyas' capabilities he has silenced them with his bat with this tremendous knock. Length ball wide outside off, Shreyas smashes it over backward point for a biggie.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Iyer swings but misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Good length ball around off, Pandya looks to lof it over cover but does not time it. Luckily for him, it falls short of the fielder at sweeper cover.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Iyer punches it to cover and rotates the strike.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Pandya knocks it to long on and gets to the other end.
16.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR SHREYAS IYER! What a knock this has been from Shreyas! When everyone else has struggled and falling like nine pins he has been like a pillar! Good length ball on off, Shreyas taps it to cover and gets a single to bring up his milestone.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short of good length around off, hardik backed away as Archer followed him. In the end, Pandya can only push it to the bowler.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Back of a length ball outside off, no movement on this one as Pandya meekly pushes at it. He is lucky enough to not get an edge on it.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, pushes towards third man for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Iyer survives! Length and outside off, Iyer pats it to backward point and looks for a single but is sent back by his partner. Stokes there gets to the ball and has a direct hit at the bowler's end. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that Iyer has his bat grounded when the bails lit up.
Direct hit and the umpire has gone upstairs. No excitement from the English player which indicates that it's safe!
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back to back boundaries for India. Just what the doctor ordered. Length and outside off, Iyer pushes it from away from his body as the ball runs down to deep point. The third man fielder too cannot cut it off.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect start to the over! Full and on the pads of Iyer from Archer, Shreyas clips it firmly through mid-wicket as the ball crosses the fence in the deep.
