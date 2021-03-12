India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Pandya plays it to mid off.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky runs! A nothing shot but Pandya and India won't mind how the runs come as far as they come. Short and around off from Stokes, Pandya arches back and looks to evade it but the ball takes the face of the bat and runs down to third man for a boundary.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered away! Full and in the slot for Pandya to free his arms. He does so as he powers it over long off for a biggie.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Iyer drills it to mid off where a misfield allows him to take a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Hardik plays it to third man for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Pandya punches it to covers.
Change in bowling! Ben Stokes is back in action! 1/13 from his 2 overs.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Length and and outside off, Pandya opens the face of the bat and runs it down to third man for a single. India in all sorts of trouble and they need Pandya to go on a rampaging mode if they are to end with a total close to 180 runs.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on off, Pandya punches it through covers for a brace. It is a long boundary there and so an easy couple results.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Wood is making the ball talk. Length and around off, Pandya looks to tap it to the off side but is beaten on the pace as well as the bounce. Buttler takes it on the bounce.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Iyer runs it down to third man for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Lucky runs for India and Iyer. Length and around off, Iyer looks to tuck it to the leg side but the ball takes the leading edge and goes to third man. The fielder there fails to prevent the ball from going for a boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length outside off, Iyer arches back and looks to guide it to third man but can only connect with thin air.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Iyer pushes it to deep backward point for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Iyer goes for a wild slash over the off side but fails to connect with it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Pandya taps it to covers for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Iyer cuts it off the back foot to third man for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Pandya punches it to covers for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Iyer pushes it to long off and takes a single.
Change! Chris Jordan is back!
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball outside off, Pandya slpas it straight to covers.
11.5 overs (0 Run) What a ball? Shear pace. Short of length ball outside off, Pandya looks to fend it off the back foot but is beaten due to the extra bounce on this one. He is lucky as the ball goes past his outside edge.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Iyer punches it to point where the fielder fumbles a bit to allow a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Pandya waits for it before guiding it to third man for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Short of good length around off, Pandya stands tall and blocks it from the crease.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Iyer pushes it to long off for a single.
Change in bowling. Mark Wood is back! 2-0-9-1, his numbers so far!
10.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Hardik starts his innings with a gentle push to cover. Does not get it past the fielder.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Iyer strokes it to cover and gets to the other end.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CREAMED! Slightly fuller around off, Iyer gets on his front foot and creams his drive through covers for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Iyer cuts it but finds point.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Just away! Loopy ball on middle, Iyer looks to slog it over on the leg side. He does not time it well but gets it just wide of the diving man at short mid-wicket. They take two as the fielder in the deep cleans it up.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Shreyas pushes it to the left of short mid-wicket.
