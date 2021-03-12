India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! India have been rocked thrice now. They are tottering at 20/3. Wood gets a wicket in his first over. Just the kind of start England would have wanted. Wood follows the short one with a length ball, Dhwan stays inside his crease as he goes for the pull. He though misses the line of the ball. The ball though does not miss its target as the stumps get shattered behind.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A short one from Wood. A well directed one as Dhawan sways away from it.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Pant blocks it to cover-point and takes a quick single on offer.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Dhawan taps it to covers and hares for a quick single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Dhawan pushes it to covers.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Dhawan goes for a wild cut but is beaten on the outside edge this time.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A six followed by a boundary. Length and around the pads, Pant gets across his stumps before flicking it to the leg side for a boundary. 11 from the over.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Innovation! Pant plays it in a wayward manner. Short ball on middle, Pant backs away and then scoops it over the keeper and into the fence behind for a maximum. First one off the game.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Archer bowls it on a length and on middle, Pant defends it from within his crease.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length and around middle, Pant pushes it to mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, a bit of extra bounce as Pant pushes it to the leg side.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around leg, Dhawan turns it to square leg for a single.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant is off the mark in style and a welcome boundary for India! Shorter and outside off, Pant waits for it and then guides it through point. It races away.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, blocked.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
Who will walk out to bat after the departure of Indian skipper for a duck? It is their new pocket dynamite, Rishabh Pant with the bat.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kohli's uncomfortable short stay comes to an end. He was only out there for 5 balls but in those 5 balls, he just looked a different batter from the usual him. He was trying to play a lot of shots and falls in the process. This is the first ball he was facing of Rashid. Makes room. Rashid floats it up on off, it is slightly shorter. Kohli hits it decently but straight to Jordan at wide mid off. He is safe as houses and he makes no mistake. India in trouble. BIG TROUBLE!
2.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan looks to play another sweep but this is slowed up nicely and it is landed well outside off. Dhawan looks to drag it but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Dhawan now looks to take the agressive root! He shuffles across and Rashid bowls a googly on the pads, it is swept nicely but to short fine leg.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, and Kohli looks to back away and slog it to the leg side but he ends up getting it off the inner half of the bat. The ball goes to mid-wicket.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A bit of extra bounce there for Archer. Good length and around off, Kohli looks to defends it but the ball rears up to take the glove. The ball drops to the off side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Lenght and around off, Kohli dabs it to point.
Who will come out to bat now? Virat Khli walks into bat now.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! This is what Archer is known for. Early blow for India. Archer bowls a bit fuller and wider of off, Rahul is glued to his crease as he looks to push it away from his body. He though gets a massive inside edge on this one as the ball crashes into the stumps.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Rahul punches it off the back foot towards covers.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jofra Archer it will be with the ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A good first over from Rashid. Just a couple of runs. Tossed up around off, Dhawan skips down the track a bit as he looks to hoick it over the ropes. He though gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. A dot to end the over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Fuller around off, Rahul gently strokes it to long on and gets off the mark with a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Floated around off, Rahul watchfully blocks it from within the crease. A bit of turn and bounce for Rashid there.
0.3 over (1 Run) Dhawan and India are off the mark. Flatter around off, Dhawan slogs it to square leg for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) A bit quicker around off this time and Dhawan pushes it off the back foot to covers once again.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a tossed up ball in line with the stumps, Dhawan gently strokes it to covers.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems as we are all set to begin the T20I series with the first game. England players stride out to the middle. They are followed by the two Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Spin to start as Adil Rashid to bowl first up. Here we go...
Time for the National Anthems as the players from Both India and England line up for their respective National Anthems. It will be England's first followed by India's.
Hardik Pandya is down for a chat. He says that he has been preparing for the past 1 and a half months. He mentions that he is just doing about the process. He mentions that he hopes to bowl in this series. He further says that with the kind of depth they have gives them the option of expressing themselves. He though says that he plays according to the situation and also fulfills the teams requirement. He ends by saying that it will be a cracker of a series with the kind of players in both the camps.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
India skipper, Virat Kohli says they would have bowled as well. He mentions that the dew will play a massive factor and they would have looked to restrict England for a par total. He mentions that they need to trust their bowlers with the dew. He mentions that they have their only chance to fine tune their bowling with the dew around. He further says that they try and keep the dressing room jovial. He mentions that erveryone in the team is in a celebration mode whether they are in the XI or not.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan mentions that they will bowl first. He mentions that in their last training they saw a bit of dew so the decision. He is excited to play against a strong side like India. He mentions that with 5 games at this ground he says that the ball is going to turn as the pitch slows down.
Toss - It's time for the flip of the coin as the two skippers, Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan stride out to the middle along with the match referee. Kohli being the home skipper get to flip the coin. Morgan calls Heads. It is heads. ENGLAND WILL BOWL FIRST!
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta is down for the pitch report along with Ajit Agarkar. Dasgupta says that the Tests were played on the red soil while the T20Is will see the use of black soil. it is nice and hard with a bit abraisiveness. He mentions that it should assist the spinners. Agarkar says that the outfield is in top condition and as the game goes on it might get sliky. Dasgupta ends by saying that 175 should be a par score.
We are done with the Tests as Eoin Morgan takes the charge from Joe Root for the limited-overs series against India. For India, it is their all-weather captain, Virat Kohli who will lead his boys for the 5-match T20I series. Both the teams would look to fine-tune their skills ahead of the mega event later in the year. T20 is known to have a mixture of brute force and smart batting who utilises the power-hitting to good effect and both teams boast of a fiery batting line up. Though on the batting front both are even-stevens it is the bowling which shows a big difference between them. England have struggled with the ball in the game's shortest format while India have been consistent with their bowling. A crucial toss awaits us as dew is set to play its part. Stay tuned to know more.
