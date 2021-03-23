India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
So England need 318 to win. The pitch looks a belter to bat on but it will not be an easy task against this bowling attack which has proved to be a potent one. India will look to carry the momentum and strike eary wickets. Can England scale this huge total or will Indian bowlers back their batters? Join us for the chase to find out.
A very awry bowling performance towards the end from England that might cost them this game here. They started off well and managed to pull things back but they lost the plot towards the end. It looked like they would restrict India to under 300 but not to be. The two spinners had a tough outing. Rashid went for 66 in his 9 overs while Moeen went for 28 in his 3. Moeen particularly had a tough day as he also dropped Shikhar Dhawan. The pace bowlers had a very good outing before they were taken to the cleaners towards the end. Stokes was the pick of the bowler picking up 3/34. Wood scalped two but was expensive towards the end.
After being put into bat, openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan did not get off to a flying start but got the side to a steady start before the former departed. Dhawan though found his groove and along with the skipper added a 105-run stand. Both the Delhi lads got to their fifties before the skipper departed. It looked like 320 was on the board but after that wickets started to fall at regular intervals as Shreyas failed and Dhawan missed out on his ton by just 2 runs. From 169/1, the hosts were reeling at 205/5. It looked like England would restrict the hosts to under 300 but that was just the calm before the storm. Out walked Krunal Pandya on his debut and it looked like he had no butterflies whatsoever. He took the attack to the English attack from the get-go. Rahul too joined the party and the pair just took the game from thereon. The duo added an unbeaten 112 stand with both scoring quick-fire fifties and taking India to a very good total.
79 runs off the final 6 overs and India have shifted the momentum of this game and will now feel like they are in the driver's seat. What a fantastic knock from KL Rahul. But it was the Krunal Pandya show on his debut. He showed his class and has marked this special occasion with a historic knock!
49.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice improvisation! Length delivery on middle, Rahul plays a paddle scoop towards fine leg for a boundary. INDIA FINISH WITH 317/5!
49.5 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it through covers. The fielder in the deep is slow to react. The batsmen get two runs.
49.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Krunal Pandya is safe! Full on middle, Pandya lofts it over mid-wicket. The batsmen take the single. Krunal wants the second but Rahul does well to send him back. The fielder throws it at the bowler's end where Wood takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Krunal Pandya's dive saved him there.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Rahul looks to go big but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pandya flicks it through square leg for a single.
49.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Pandya pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
48.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is well timed! Full on middle, Rahul lofts it just over the long on fielder for a biggie.
It is getting heated! Tom Curran and Krunal Pandya have a go at one another. Buttler too then has a word with Krunal.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Pandya punches it through mid off for a single.
48.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer outside off, Pandya looks to pull but misses it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
48.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! His 9th in ODIs and looks like Rahul has found his groove too. He looked very ordinary and struggled for runs in T20I series but he has found his mojo back. Outside off, Rahul crunches it to sweeper cover and reaches his fifty.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Krunal punches it over covers for a single.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
48.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KRUNAL! Fifty on debut and what a knock this has been! No butterflies whatsoever on his debut and he has marked this special occasion with a special knock. He raises his bat and looks at the heavens, to remember his late father. He is pumped and this is a class knock from him. Full on the pads, Krunal flicks it to square leg and gets a single to bring up his fifty. It is the fastest fifty for an ODI debutant. Hardik is all smiles for his elder brothers.
Who will bowl the penultimate over of the innings? It will be Tom Curran.
47.6 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs. 21 runs from the over!
47.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Pandya pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
47.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Pandya looks to pull but misses it.
47.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is the best of the lot! Wood bangs it in short, Krunal hangs deep inside his crease and slices it with power over the third man fence for a biggie. Moves to 48 off just 24 deliveries on his debut.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been murdered! Full outside off, a pleasant gift for Krunal. He smashes it over covers and the ball flies to the cover fence for a boundary.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul guides it towards third man for a single.
47.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! That is pure timing. Full on middle and off, in the slot for KL Rahul. Rahul picks his flick and lofts it well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Mark Wood is back. 2/42 from his 8 overs so far.
46.6 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on leg, Pandya flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on leg, Rahul pulls it towards fine leg for a run.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on off, Pandya comes down the track and smashes it through mid on for a single.
46.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First maximum for Krunal Pandya in international cricket! Full on middle, Pandya lofts it over square leg for a maximum.
46.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Pandya looks to guide but misses it.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it towards mid off for a single.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
45.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pandya flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
45.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Pandya flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul sweeps it over square leg for a boundary.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Pandya flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
