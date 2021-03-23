India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The star of India's bowling comeback, Prasidh Krishna is up for a chat. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. Says they came hard at them but they had faith. Tels he understood that he could not bowl full after his third over. Prasidh Krishna tells that he wants to be known as a hit-the-deck bowler as he focuses on hitting the right lengths.
Earlier in the day, India were asked to bat first and the batters responded well. Dhawan's 98 and Kohli's 56 put India in a good position but they lost their way in the middle and it looked like they would struggle to get to 300 but a superb, emotional, and world-class knock from Krunal Pandya along with KL Rahul took the game away from England with their unbeaten 112-run stand and taking India to a very good total of 317. A total that in the end proved to be enough. England bowlers lost their way towards the end after a string start and that proved to be costly.
What a comeback from the Indian bowlers! Just as in boxing, it does not matter who hits the first blow but what matters is who hits the telling blows. The Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Bairstow and Roy but they hung in there. They did not throw the towel and that courage and spirit reaped rewards. Debutant Prasidh Krishna showed his mettle in just his first game as he came back strongly to start the comeback. He got rid of Roy and Stokes and then added the wicket of Billings and Tom Curran to finish with the best figures on ODI debut by an Indian. Thakur joined him and got the big 3 of Bairstow, Morgan, and Buttler. Bhuvi continued to show why he is underrated and a genius, finishing with 2 and never going for plenty. Krunal too got a wicket to round of a perfect debut. Kuldeep had a tough outing as he was the only bowlerr not to get a wicket.
Chasing 318, on a belter of a pitch, England got off the blocks with a bang! The opening pair of Roy and Bairstow came out all guns blazing and gave them a dream start with Bairstow taking the charge. The duo added 135 in just 86 balls. Then started the downfall. Roy departed and that changed the momentum of the game. England all of a sudden went into a shell. None of the batters after that could muster a real stand and wickets started going in heaps. Bairstow's 94 off just 66 balls went in vain as none of the middle order could conbvert their start and from 135/0 they were bundled out for 251! This England side has quality but also has the knack of blowing away games! A problem that will need addressing.
A supreme comeback from India! They were looking at a demoralizing loss at one stage but this Indian side has once again showed its mettle and snatched victory from what looked like an inevitable defeat. And for the first time in this series, they take a 1-0 lead! A complete capitulation from England! Their middle order failed to arrive tonight and that has caused them the game here.
42.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Prasidh Krishna finishes the match with 4 wickets! Full on off, Curran looks to go big but gets a top edge. It goes towards third man where Bhuvneshwar Kumar runs and takes a good catch. INDIA WIN BY 66 RUNS!
41.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Curran punches it through point for a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Back of a length on off, Tom looks to swing at it but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Wood looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg for a single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Wood punches it to covers.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Wood offers no shot on this one.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Curran pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Googly outside off, Wood looks to defend but misses it due to the turn on this one.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, Curran flicks it through square leg for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Tom drives it to covers.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Loopy delivery on middle, Curran lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Curran lofts it towards long on where the fielder does well to stop it. Tom Curran does not take the single.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Curran punches it to covers.
Match Reports
After 42.1 overs, England, chasing a target of 318, are 251.