India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
KL Rahul walks out to bat!
34.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shreyas Iyer departs! Hard to understand why Shreyas Iyer went for a big shot after scoring a very good boundary in the second ball of this innings. Very good catch by substitute, Liam Livingstone! Wood goes fuller on off, Shreyas looks to go over mid off but the ball comes quicker and it takes the outer half of Shreyas' bat. It goes towards cover. Substitute, Liam Livingstone comes running in from the deep, puts a slide, and takes a very good catch. Shreyas will be fuming with himself when he will loom back at it. He has thrown away his wicket here.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Iyer pushes it to point.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Iyer defends it off the back foot.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Shreyas Iyer! Brilliant shot! Short ball around off, there have been questions about Iyer with regards to the short ball. He shows he is a very good player of those as he gets on his back foot, rolls his wrists, and in a controlled manner pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Iyer punches it to point where Roy does well to stop it.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan taps it to covers.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Iyer flicks it through square leg for a single.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Iyer pushes it to point.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on leg, Iyer looks to pull but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
Billings is down on the turf and the physio is out to have a look on him. It does not look too good to be honest and this might be the end of his game and probably his tour by the initial looks of it. Let's hope it is not the case though. Liam Livingstone is out on the field as Sam Billings is taken off.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot but a bigger worry for England is Sam Billings has injured his shoulder. This is awful news for England. Length delivery outside off, Dhawan flat-bats his flick away from deep mid-wicket. Billings runs to his right and puts in a dive which shows full commitment. Billings though while putting in the dive, falls awkwardly with all the weight falling on his shoulder. His feet touch the rope as he looks to pull the ball back in.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around off, Dhawan taps it to point.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan blocks it.
32.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shikhar continues his onslaught! Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Dhawan picks the length early and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He has changed gears in the last few overs with minimum of fuss.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Iyer is up and running straightaway! Good length ball on off, Shreyas dabs it to third man for one.
Shreyas Iyer walks out at number 4!
32.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kohli departs and the wait for his 71st ton continues. 1 year 122 days and counting. End of a fantastic knock from the Indian skipper but he fails to convert this into a ton. Wood gets his first wicket, he has bowled superbly and deserves this. The 105-run stand is broken and Moeen Ali makes some amends for Dhawan's drop early on. Fullish ball on off and middle, Kohli looks to loft his flick over mid-wicket. He does not get enough blade on it and neither does he time it well. He finds the man in the deep to perfection and Moeen Ali there makes no mistake this time. Some respite for England and is this the wicket that sees the tourists pull things back in their favor?
31.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli drives it through mid on for a single.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Dhawan looks to flick but gets it off the outer half of the bat. It goes towards covers.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a run.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it towards square leg for a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it through point for a run.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it towards mid on for a single.
Change in bowling. Tom Curran is back on!
DRINKS! India are dominating this game. They have set the platform and both the Delhi lads, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are looking set out in the middle. The pair have added 100-run stand and will now look to carry on this momentum. The shoulders are dropping in the field for England. They need to find a way to rejuvenate themselves and find a way to break this stand.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, Dhawan defends it to point.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery on off, Dhawan drives it through covers for a boundary.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it to covers.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Kohli guides it towards third man for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Kohli defends it back towards the bowler.
Match Reports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.1 overs, India are 187/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.