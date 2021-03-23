India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Ali pushes it to mid on.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Billings punches it through mid on for a single.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Billings defends it to covers.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Moeen pushes it through mid on for a run.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Billings punches it through mid off for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Ali looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary! A welcome back boundary for England. Short on middle, Billings goes on his back foot and pulls it through deep mi-wicket, away from the fielder. The fielder there puts a dive but to no avail. A boundary after 49 deliveries.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Ali punches it through point for a run.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Billings sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Billings looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards point.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Ali drives it through point for a run.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Billings flicks it through square leg for a single.
Change in bowling! Kuldeep Yadav is back on!
27.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Moeen flicks it to mid-wicket.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Ali pushes it back towards Krunal Pandya.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Ali comes down the track and drives it to covers.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Ali pushes it to covers.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Billings punches it towards covers for a single.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a single.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Billings does well to duck under it.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Billings drives it to covers.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Ali flicks it towards the leg side for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Ali sways away from it.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Billings drives it towards mid on for a single.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Billings pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Billings punches it through covers for a run.
25.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Moeen pushes it through mid on for a single.
25.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up ball on off, Ali looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes safely towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Ali pushes it to mid on.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Billings pushes it through mid on for a run.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Billings looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
After 30.2 overs, England, chasing a target of 318, are 200/5.