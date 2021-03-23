India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Kohli pushes it towards covers for a run.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KOHLI! His 61st in this format and he will now look to convert this into his 44th ODI ton and the much-talked 71st in international cricket. He has not scored a ton for 1 year and 222 days in this format. He is halfway there to break that drought. Floated on off, Kohli pushes it to cover and takes a single to brings up his fifty. His teammates stand up and applaud the skipper's effort as he raises his bat.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Dhawan pushes it to point. 15 runs from the over!
28.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Dhawan pushes it to mid-wicket.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Moeen is learning the hard way that you do not mess with Gabbar. Darts one on the pads, Dhawan flicks it fine down the leg side and gets another boundary. 15 already of the over.
28.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fantastic shot! Moeen dropped Dhawan and the Gabbar is making him pay! Floated on off, Dhawan moves away from the stumps and slams it over extra cover for a biggie.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a run.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Tossed up delivery on off, Kohli drives it to mid off where Stokes tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a boundary.
27.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Kohli pushes it towards point for a single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a run.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Kohli pushes it through point for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! Moeen Ali has dropped a sitter in the deep. England who have been outstanding so far in the field have now produced one moment of howler. A massive life for Dhawan and a massive let down for Adil Rashid. He is fuming and the returning Moeen Ali will be gutted. Shorter on middle, Dhawan goes on his back foot and pulls it in the air. It goes to the right of deep mid-wicket. Moeen runs a few yards to that side and gets to the ball. The ball hits his palm and pops out. Ahh! Moeen! Moeen! Moeen! How costly will your dropped catch prove to be? That was a lolly that should have been accepted gracefully. Is this the start of the moment that will see shoulders drop in the field?
27.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Kohli drives it through mid off for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Kohli punches it through point for a single.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Dhawan sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Kohli pushes it through point for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Dhawan pushes it to mid on.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan drives it through mid on for a run.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Kohli drives it through mid on for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it to point.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Googly on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a run.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan drives it through mid on for a single.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Kohli pushes it towards point for a single.
25.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run.
Match Reports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.1 overs, India are 159/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.