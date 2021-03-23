India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Ali sways away from it.
24.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and outside off, Ali looks to drive away from the body but misses it.
The game has turned on its head and Moeen Ali has walked out to bat.
24.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Thakur gets his third wicket! Good length ball on middle and leg, Buttler looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Buttler reviews it immediately. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call. So Buttler has to walk back.
Review time! Massive moment in this game. Buttler has been adjudged LBW but he has decided to go for the review. Will replays be the saviour for the vice-captain of England's ODI side?
24.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Billings pushes it through mid on for a single.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Billings punches it to mid off.
Who will walk out to bat? Sam Billings walks out to bat. He sprained his collar bone in the first innings. How will he fare now?
24.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Captain Morgan departs and India have their tails up and the momentum is clearly on their side. Morgan's disappointing tour with the bat continues. Shardul continues to be the man and the cult hero. His second of the game and this game is evenly poised now. Thakur bangs it short and we have seen Morgan struggle with the short ball lately. It is a well-directed bumper bowled at 143 kph. Morgan goes for the hook but gets a feather on it to the keeper. KL Rahul takes the catch.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Morgan punches it through point for a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Morgan taps it to point.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Buttler looks to push but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen take a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Buttler keeps it out.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Morgan pushes it through mid on for a run.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Buttler pushes it through mid on for a single.
22.6 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Morgan drives it through covers. Kuldeep Yadav in the deep does well to stop it with a slide. Two runs taken.
22.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! Short delivery outside off, Morgan looks to slash but misses it.
22.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Morgan looks to cut but misses it.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Morgan pushes it to point.
22.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Morgan looks to defend but misses it.
Jos Buttler is the new batsman in.
22.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur gets his first of the game and it is the big fish, Jonny Bairstow. Just like Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow also departs in the 90s. India are pulling this game back in contention now. End of a fantastic knock from the Yorkshire man! He though will not get his 11th ODI ton. The cross-seam delivery from Shardul Thakur does the job. He has the knack of taking wickets and lately he has been the one delivering wickets at critical junctures. Cross-seam delivery around off, Bairstow goes for the big pull but it hits the higher part of his bat. The ball goes high in the air and to the left of deep mid-wicket. Kuldeep Yadav there manages to take the catch. 149 needed in 167 balls. Game on!
21.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Morgan offers no shot to this one.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Bairstow looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Morgan drives it through covers for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Morgan pushes it back towards the bowler.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Morgan punches it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Morgan defends it off the front foot.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Morgan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full on off, Morgan drives it through covers for a boundary.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Bairstow keeps it out.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Morgan pushes it towards covers for a run.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single.
Shardul Thakur is back on.
