India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it towards square leg for a run.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept! On middle and leg, Bairstow sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Morgan punches it through mid off for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Morgan punches it to point.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Full toss on middle, Morgan lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Morgan pushes it to point.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Bairstow looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer on middle, Bairstow ducks under it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
18.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Bairstow looks to drive but misses it due to the late movement on this one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on off, Bairstow does well to duck under it.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Morgan drives it towards mid off for a run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and outside off, Bairstow looks to drive but misses it.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Morgan drives it through mid off for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Morgan defends it off the back foot.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Morgan pushes it to covers.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, Morgan defends it off the back foot.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Morgan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Morgan looks to defend but gets a bottom edge on this one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Morgan leaves it alone.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Morgan pushes it to point.
16.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Virat Kohli has put down a chance here and also, a run out chance has been missed. A very early lifeline for Eoin Morgan! Good length ball outside off, Morgan looks to run it down away from point but gets a thick outside edge which sees the ball go the left of slip. Kohli there dives and gets both his hands on the ball. The ball though pops out of his hand as he falls on the turf. Morgan is out of his crease unsure whether the catch has been taken. Kohli sends a dejected throw at the keeper's end not realising that the England skipper is out of his crease.
Who will walk out at number 4? It will be captain, Eoin Morgan!
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! One brings two and India are not out of this game at all. The dangerous Ben Stokes departs for one and once again the debutant is in the action. He gets his second. Good length ball around of, the extra pace of Prasidh Krishan sees the ball come a fraction quicker than Stokes anticipated. He looks to drive but plays it uppishly straight to the man at short cover. Substitute, Shubman Gill is one of the safest fielder. He takes a sharp catch.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes defends it to covers.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Stokes cuts it through point for a run.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Stokes punches it to covers.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Stokes punches it back towards the bowler.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
