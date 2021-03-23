India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Kohli pushes it towards point for a single.
19.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Dhawan sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Kohli drives it through mid off for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it to mid on.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Kohli slaps it through covers for a run.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Dhawan punches it through covers for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Dhawan drives it to mid off.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan punches it to point.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle and leg, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Dhawan keeps it out.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it towards square leg for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it back towards the bowler.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Kohli drives it back towards the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
Change in bowling. Spin into the attack for the first time today. Adil Rashid is introduced into the attack now.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli guides it towards third man for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli defends it off the back foot.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli offers no shot to this one.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Kohli comes forward and flicks it towards fine leg. Two runs taken.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over. Spoils the over for Stokes. 7 off the over but more importantly the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. Full on the pads, Dhawan lifts his flick with ease and places it away from deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Kohli dabs it to third man and rotates the strike.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! This seemed to have stuck to the surface. Fullish outside off, Dhawan checks his drive and luckily it is away from short extra cover. Single taken.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Super V is off the mark! Full and wide outside off. Another half volley. This time Kohli drives it to sweeper cover for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full around off to welcome Virat Kohli. He drives it beautifully but finds short extra cover.
Skipper, Virat Kohli walks out at number 3!
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Super Stokes once again provides the breakthrough his side was looking for. We have seen this happen frequently so far in this tour. Does not matter what the format is, Stokes delivers and does the job for his side. Short and wide outside off, Stokes also rolls his fingers on this. Rohit has a wild slash at it. It catches the outside edge of Rohit's willow and goes straight to Buttler. He makes no mistake with the gloves on. The start has been thrown away and Stokes can consider himself lucky as this was a nothing delivery in all honesty. Nonetheless a wicket is what England needed and that is what they have got.
Match Reports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.1 overs, India are 87/1. The live updates of India vs England scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs England 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs England 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs England 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.