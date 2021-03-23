India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.2 over (0 Run) No run.
0.1 over (0 Run) Hint of shape for Wood first up! Good length ball wide outside off. It shapes away from Rohit. Sharma is happy to see it carry to the keeper.
Done and dusted with the national anthems of both the teams. We are all set to begin. The England players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for India. Mark Wood will start the proceedings for England.
Time for the national anthems. First it will be England followed by India.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
India skipper, Virat Kohli, says that he is happy to bat first. Adds that they had different plans but it is a nice opportunity for them to put runs on the board. Mentions that he remembers that last time they chased around 350 here and Kedar Jadhav played an excellent knock that time. Informs Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna are making their ODI debuts today.
Eoin Morgan, England skipper, says that they will bowl first. Adds that they will look to restrict India under 250. Mentions that the wicket is nice and it will not change as there is no dew. Informs that Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali come in. Further says that Archer is injured and he misses out.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. England win the toss and elect to bowl first!
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar are down with the pitch report. Agarkar says that there is a big covering of grass on the surface. Dasgupta says that the track will help the fast bowlers as there is some firmness on the surface. Adds that there is wind blowing here. Agarkar says there is no dew but the batsmen need to score more runs here. Dasgupta ends by saying that 280 would be a par score.
Breaking news - Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have been handed their India cap and they will be making their ODI debut for India.
Hello and welcome to the first ODI between India and England in Pune. The hosts would look to continue their winning momentum from the T20I series and start the ODI leg with a win. They have a good bowling attack. On the other hand, England would want their batting to come good and put pressure on India. Archer is injured. They would want Wood, Jordan and Sam Curran to do well. Stay tuned for the toss and the teams.
