Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to send Adil Rashid back to the pavilion in the third and final One-Day International between India and England, played in Pune on Sunday. In the 40th over, bowled by Shardul Thakur, Adil Rashid had hit the ball in the air towards extra cover, but Kohli dived full length and put his left hand out to complete an extraordinary catch that ended the 57-run stand between Rashid and Sam Curran for the eighth wicket.

Watch Virat Kohli's splendid one-handed catch:

Kohli failed to contribute much with the bat in the series decider as he was cleaned up by Moeen Ali for seven.

The India captain, however, made up for his lack of runs with a brilliance in the field.

Curran and Rashid were looking dangerous for the hosts at one stage but Kohli's catch shifted the momentum in India's favour.

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Curran kept going and the all-rounder put on a 60-run stand with Mark Wood and nearly took England home. The England all-rounder remained unbeaten on 95 off 83 balls.

But a brilliant last over by T. Natarajan saw the hosts winning a close contest by seven runs, and with that clinch the ODI series 2-1.